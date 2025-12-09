Marlon Wayans warns 50 Cent of ‘karma’ from new Diddy documentary

Marlon Wayans appears to be the latest person to enter a petty back-and-forth with Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. During a recent series of interviews, the actor and comedian shared his thoughts on the new Netflix documentary, “Sean Combs: The Reckoning,” produced by Jackson and created by Alex Stapleton.

“Part of me doesn’t want to see it,” Wayans told radio host Big Boy, admitting that he has yet to watch the docuseries. “Because it’s all skewed. When you put stuff together, you create whatever narratives you want, and at the end of the day, everybody is being programmed.”

He continued: “Right now, the man is serving time. He went before the court. The court said this. He got to do five years in pen? Let him do his five years. You wanna bury him further? [50 Cent and Diddy] have their personal beef, and it consciously runs very deep. I prefer they just get in the ring and fight, than to do this, you know what I mean?”

Wayans elaborated on this in a separate interview with Real 92.3 LA, where he asked viewers to think about “who’s telling the story.”

“You can create any narrative as a producer, as a director, and as a storyteller. It doesn’t mean it’s true,” he added. “So for me…50 and Puff have a long-term beef. It’s personal. It’s between him and Puff. And before it’s between him and Puff, it’s between both of them and God. Just the way Puff is down on his luck, and 50 is kicking a man when he’s down. If luck ever turns on 50… you’ve got to be careful what you put out. There’s karma to every action that you do.”

Following the interviews, Jackson posted a since-deleted picture of Wayans from his film “White Chicks” with the caption “Keep my name out of your mouth, boy.” Shortly after that, Wayans took to his platform, sharing an AI-generated photo of 50 Cent on a “12 Years a Slave” poster captioned “now let’s think about this 50.”

Despite their known feud, Jackson has maintained that the production and release of this documentary is not fueled by a personal agenda.

“To be honest, just the culture itself,” 50 told GQ. “If someone’s not saying something, then you would assume that everybody in hip-hop is okay with what’s going on. Because [other rappers] will say, ‘I ain’t going to say nothing. I’m going to mind my business,’ because of a position that [Diddy] held in culture for so long, you understand? So [that] would leave me. Without me saying that I will do it, there’s nobody there.”