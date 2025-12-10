Almost 10 years later, Colin Kaepernick says taking a knee in the NFL was ‘absolutely worth it’

Almost a decade later, Colin Kaepernick does not regret his activism in the NFL. In 2016, Kaepernick’s impact was felt beyond the football field when he decided to take a knee during the national anthem, which is played at the beginning of every NFL game. Since making this small yet powerful act, Kaepernick has not been signed by an NFL team.

“Thinking about whether or not it’s worth it: if even one life was saved, one life was advanced, it’ll be worth it every day of the week,” he told ABC News, reflecting on his activism. “I think that’s incredibly important as we think about our future. We have to be able to do whatever it takes to make sure that we’re advancing our communities, advancing our students, and making sure that we are setting each other up for success in the future.”

Although he still hopes to return to the NFL one day, the former 49ers star has made significant strides in the social justice space through various community-driven initiatives. And now, he’s using his platform to help kids in Maryland become future community leaders.

“When you started taking the knee in protest at NFL football games, the NFL didn’t know what to do,” U.S. Rep. Glenn Ivey said during an announcement event at Largo High School in Prince George’s County. “The ripple effects of that are still going. You empowered athletes, not just in the NFL but across the board, to use their voices and their power in their communities.”

Partnering with Lumi and Prince George’s County Public Schools (PGCPS), Kaepernick has launched an artificial intelligence-fueled pilot program designed to make reading and writing more engaging with its AI characters.

“He [Kaepernick] stood by what was right on that field, and now he’s standing by what’s right in this community, and that’s ensuring every child has the ability to learn,” County Executive Aisha Braveboy added.