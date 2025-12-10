Beyoncé, Venus Williams and Zoe Kravitz selected as 2026 Met Gala Co-Chairs

Queen Bey is returning to the Met Gala. After taking a decade-long hiatus from attending what the industry calls “the biggest night in fashion,” Beyoncé will be stepping back onto the iconic steps of The Metropolitan Museum of Art as a co-chair of the 2026 Met Gala.

Today, Vogue announced the co-chairs and hosts of next year’s highly anticipated event. The “Cowboy Carter” singer will be working alongside Venus Williams, Nicole Kidman, and Anna Wintour to bring the event to life. Next year’s annual gala will celebrate the launch of the Costume Institute’s spring exhibition at the Met, “Costume Art,” the first exhibit in the institute’s permanent galleries at the museum.

Additionally, Zoë Kravitz is set to co-chair the 2026 Met Gala Host Committee, which includes stars like dancer Misty Copeland, model Paloma Elsesser, WNBA star A’Ja Wilson, multi-hyphenate Teyana Taylor, and French singer Yseult.

This news comes months after The Metropolitan Museum of Art and Costume Institute celebrated its groundbreaking “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” exhibition, the first showcase centering Black style. Similarly, Pharrell, A$AP Rocky, Lewis Hamilton, and Colman Domingo made history serving as the event’s first all-Black group of male co-chairs.