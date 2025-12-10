Chauncey Billups offloads Portland mansion for $4.275 million as money-laundering scandal looms

Chauncey Billups is settling his affairs in Oregon.

The 49-year-old Portland Trail Blazers head coach — currently on leave while entangled in an alleged money-laundering and illegal gambling investigation — has unloaded his luxury Oregon property, Oregon Live reported.

According to public records obtained by the outlet, Billups listed the estate earlier this fall and ultimately sold it in late November for $4.275 million. The home was pending on Dec. 4 before officially closing.

The property, per its listing description, spans more than 7,300 square feet and sits on nearly two acres in the upscale Forest Highlands community. Billups acquired it in July 2021 for $3.9 million through an LLC connected to him, just after taking the Trail Blazers job. The residence, built in 2002, is a gated, classic-style estate with sprawling indoor-outdoor living spaces, custom finishes throughout, and a high-end gourmet kitchen. It includes a main-level primary suite, several additional bedroom suites, and a lower level designed for entertaining — complete with a home theater, gym, wine storage, and a full secondary kitchenette.

This latest development comes weeks after Billups was arrested at the home in October in connection with what authorities describe as a multi-state mafia-backed gambling and money-laundering ring. Prosecutors allege he played a role in facilitating financial transactions tied to the operation. Billups has maintained through his representatives that he has no criminal involvement.

He was placed on unpaid leave following his arrest. Assistant Coach Scott Brooks was named acting head coach in his absence.

Billups later pleaded not guilty in a Brooklyn federal court. His legal team has said he intends to fight the allegations “with the same tenacity that marked his 28-year career.”