Leslie Jones’ hot flash hijacks ‘The View’ until Whoopi Goldberg steps in: ‘I can die now’

One of the hallmark symptoms that often accompanies “the change” is the sudden, all-consuming hot flash — the kind that doesn’t care what you’re doing, what season it is, or how many layers you’re wearing. It’s just heat, distracting and overwhelming, often leaving you drenched in sweat. Leslie Jones recently found herself right in the thick of it — though thankfully, she was among sisters.

During an appearance on “The View” on Tuesday, Dec. 9, the 58-year-old comedian and actress was there to promote her new comedy special, “Leslie Jones: Life Part 2,” when, mid-conversation and without warning, she erupted into a full hot flash — sweat dripping down her face and all.

“I’m always hot, babe. I’m in menopause, that pause,” she said while having to pause to dab her forehead. “Oh, I’m in it. I am pause. You know what I’m saying? The heat that comes off of me can light a small city in Guadalajara.”

Despite the onset of “the pause,” the hosts attempted to press on with the interview, but the Emmy winner couldn’t help acknowledging that the heat was winning, joking that she could barely concentrate as sweat began to roll down her face. Cohosts Joy Behar and Sonny Hostin began to use their notecards to fan the comedian.

“I’m spritzing,” she announced.

Then, in a moment of pure sisterhood, co-host Whoopi Goldberg stood up to help, gently patting Jones dry. While the gesture was meant to soothe her, the sheer thought of a Hollywood legend wiping her brow only made Jones crack up even more.

“I can die now,” she said. “This is a dream come true. Whoopi Goldberg, wiping my sweat.”

“I remember this,” Goldberg, 70—who has written a graphic novel where a superhero’s powers emerge during menopause—said knowingly with a nod. “You are in it.”

Goldberg even went so far as to blow cool air on her as the audience howled with laughter.

“Just blow yourself all on me, baby,” Jones teased, fully leaning into the moment. “That’s so sad that my whole spot is gonna be about me sweating.”

And in true menopause fashion, as quickly as the hot flash flared up, it faded. By the time the show returned from commercial break, Jones was armed with a handheld fan.

“Now I’m freezing,” she joked, as the women nodded knowingly.

“Leslie Jones: Life Part 2” is streaming now on Peacock.