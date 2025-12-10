Michael B. Jordan admits he wants kids, but has to pass a few tests first

Michael B. Jordan is getting plenty of accolades for his work in “Sinners” and what he’s helping create behind the camera. However, the 38-year-old admits that he’s looking ahead to what his life will be when he’s not working all the time and that includes one big life step: becoming a parent.

In a preview of the upcoming season of talk-show host David Letterman’s “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction” on Netflix, Jordan and Letterman take in a game of darts and some drinks at a London-area pub. The actor says his life is “boring” even as he prepares to star in and direct an adaptation of “The Thomas Crown Affair.”

“I’m usually just prepping for the next day,” Jordan tells Letterman. “My life is pretty boring outside of this movie; it keeps me busy.”

After revealing to Letterman that he’s not married and doesn’t have any pets, Jordan makes his biggest admission yet: “I want children. I want kids one day, but I figure I gotta start off with plants and dogs. If I can take care of a plant, I should be able to get a dog. If the dog is cool, then I have a shot.”

The mundane aspect of Letterman’s life, with a wife and dogs, appeals to Jordan, who previously said he was taking a step back from dating in order to focus on his career. The Golden Globes nominee was in a year-long high-profile relationship with Lori Harvey before the pair split. Still, Jordan is keen on being cautious with his life, even as he continues to add feats and films to his resume.

Letterman, for what it’s worth, thinks the one-time People’s Sexiest Man of the Year would enjoy being a parent.

“I’ll be wondering what took me so long, right?” Jordan asks, but Letterman pushes back, “No, you’re right on schedule. I waited too long, I’m 100.”

The laid-back chat between the two is part of Letterman’s series where he spends time with various celebs and gets them to drop their guard and feel at ease. One of his most famous segments was with Cardi B, who took him to a bodega in 2022 after he taught her how to drive.

Jordan’s episode of “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction” hits Netflix on December 16.