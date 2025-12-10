Michigan fires football coach Sherrone Moore, the school’s first ever Black head coach, over alleged inapproriate relationship with a staff member

Less than two years after winning the national championship in college football, Michigan is again searching for a new head coach.

Sherrone Moore, who served as offensive coordinator for the school’s 2023 national championship team before being named the head coach for two seasons, was fired Wednesday (Dec. 10). His dismissal was first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

“U-M head football coach Sherrone Moore has been terminated, with cause, effective immediately,” Michigan’s athletic director Wade Manuel said in a statement. “Following a University investigation, credible evidence was found that Coach Moore engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. This conduct constitutes a clear violation of University policy, and U-M maintains zero tolerance for such behavior.”

Michigan is scheduled to face Texas in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on Dec. 31. Biff Poggi was named interim coach.

Moore was later arrested on Wednesday in Saline, Michigan, on an unknown charge and then turned over to a second area police department for its investigation.

“The City of Saline Police Department assisted in locating and detaining former University of Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore,” the department said in a statement released to ESPN. “Mr. Moore was turned over to the Pittsfield Township Police Department for investigation into potential charges.”

Moore, the first Black head coach in the school’s history, succeeded Jim Harbaugh, who left for the NFL shortly after leading his alma mater to its first national title since 1997. He compiled a 17-8 record during his two seasons as the head coach, including a 9-3 regular season in 2025. His final game as head coach was the 27-9 loss to Ohio State on November 29, Michigan’s first loss to their archrival since 2019.

The 39-year-old’s tenure at the helm was marred by scandal before his firing. He was suspended twice this season in the aftermath of an advanced scouting scheme brought on by a former assistant that resulted in a $20 million penalty for the school. He was set to serve a one-game suspension during the 2026 season and had previously been suspended for the 2023 season opener due to recruiting violations.

With Moore being fired for cause, the school will not have to pay the remaining amount of his five-year contract, which amounted to nearly $12.3 million.