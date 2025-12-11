Blue Ivy sits pretty courtside with dad Jay-Z for Lakers game

Legacy, legacy, legacy! While the Los Angeles Lakers might not be living up to theirs at the moment — losing 132-119 to the San Antonio Spurs — the Carter-Knowles family legacy is thriving. Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter was spotted at Wednesday night’s game sitting courtside with the coolest 13-year-old in the league: daughter Blue Ivy Carter.



Blue pulled up with her signature quiet flex, rocking a black leather Balenciaga jacket, baggy Attico cargo jeans, a Diesel shoulder bag, and burgundy Isabel Marant wedge sneakers — a silhouette her mama made iconic a decade ago. While she has been known to favor braided styles, Carter sported her hair in a sleek straight look, which included some subtle highlights.



Affectionately known as “The Manager” for her efforts alongside mom Bey’ as a dancer on her tour, helping guide younger sister Rumi, Blue Ivy is no stranger to the spotlight. In fact, Blue Ivy attending major cultural moments with her parents seems to have become a tradition.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 10: Lebron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers talks with Jay-Z and Blue Ivy Carter after the 132-119 loss in the Emirates NBA Cup quarterfinal against the San Antonio Spurs at Crypto.com Arena on December 10, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Blue Ivy looked at home on the Grammy stage in 2025 as Beyoncé made history. She spawned her own fandom after performing “My Power” and “Brown Skin Girl” throughout the Renaissance World Tour. She’s been front row at the VMAs, backstage at the Oscars, sitting beside Jay-Z at the Super Bowl, and taking in Paris fashion week like it’s homeroom. Blue has grown up in iconic seats — and Wednesday night’s courtside moment was just another entry in her highlight reel.

The eldest of Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s three children (fraternal twins Rumi and Sir were born in 2017) Blue Ivy was born in New York on January 7, 2012. She famously endured online bullying over her natural hair. In more recent years, online haters have taken aim at some of her “mature” style choices. Despite critics’ worst efforts, Blue has continued to thrive in the spotlight, even recently winning a voice acting role as Kiara, the daughter of Simba and Nala, in Barry Jenkins’ 2024 Disney film ‘Mufasa.’