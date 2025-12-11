Ciara and Colman Domingo help launch Alvin Ailey’s milestone season

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater’s milestone 2025–26 season is officially in motion — with two-time Oscar nominee Colman Domingo and global superstar Ciara helping to lead the way.

The celebrated artists served as Honorary Chair and Honored Guest, respectively, as the iconic company launched its new season on Dec. 3 with a glittering opening night gala at New York City Center. The evening also ushered in a new chapter for AILEY under Artistic Director Alicia Graf Mack, according to a press release.

“Tonight marks more than an opening night. It is a continuation of a dream that began 67 years ago in the heart and mind of one visionary man: Alvin Ailey,” Graf Mack told attendees ahead of the performance, according to People magazine. “I am here to share our authentic identities, our stories, our beauty, our advocacy, and the rich diversity of movement languages that speak directly to the soul.”

In a separate conversation with People, Graf Mack also reflected on the weight and wonder of stepping into the role once held by Judith Jamison, the late legendary dancer and Artistic Director Emerita, who worked closely with Ailey himself and helped shape the company’s global reputation. Jamison died in November 2024.

“I have been staring at images of Judith Jamison since I was a child. She has always been my North Star, embodying everything I aspire to be,” Graf Mack said, noting how Jamison’s leadership continues to guide her approach to artistry and stewardship.

Alicia Graf Mack attends Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater’s opening night gala at New York City Center on December 03, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Hatnim Lee/Getty Images)

Domingo and Ciara were central to an evening that also honored Daria L. Wallach, chair of the AILEY Board of Trustees, for her visionary leadership and enduring commitment to the organization. Throughout the program, AILEY’s dancers embodied the company’s signature power and elegance — moving with athletic precision and emotional depth, their bodies telling stories rooted in Black history, spirituality, and joy. Ciara took the stage to introduce the gala’s stirring finale: Alvin Ailey’s signature masterpiece “Revelations,” performed with a live, soul-filled choir.

The one-night-only performance, presented entirely to live music, struck a balance between reverence and renewal. Highlights included the company premiere of Medhi Walerski’s “Blink of an Eye,” accompanied by Grammy-winning violinist Melissa White, and a new production of Judith Jamison’s “A Case of You,” sung with luminous warmth by five-time Grammy winner and jazz singer Samara Joy.

Festivities continued at the Ziegfeld Ballroom, where hundreds of guests from the worlds of entertainment, philanthropy, business, and politics gathered for dinner and dancing. According to the release, the gala raised more than $2.7 million in support of new artistic creations, scholarships for The Ailey School, and education programs that introduce young people to dance as a powerful tool for expression and possibility.

The gala also launched AILEY’s five-week holiday engagement at New York City Center, featuring world premieres by Maija Garcia, Jamar Roberts, Frederick Earl Mosley, and Jawole Willa Jo Zollar, alongside returning favorites like Revelations. Following its New York run, the company will embark on a national tour spanning over 20 cities, including Washington, DC, Atlanta, Los Angeles, and Chicago, from January to May 2026.

“Let’s keep this energy going,” Graf Mack wrote in the caption of a post on Instagram following the gala. “Thank you, AAADT family, for a phenomenal inaugural evening at New York City Center. Grateful. Inspired!”