RHOA Star Shamea Morton Sues Atlanta Doctor After Chemical Peel Allegedly Leaves Scars

When Reality TV drama moves off-screen. “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Shamea Morton is taking her fight from the reunion stage to the courtroom, filing a medical malpractice lawsuit over a cosmetic procedure that she says went horribly wrong.

According to court documents, Morton alleges that Dr. Jing Jing Wong Harris, her company Pretty Faces Atlanta, and other defendants “negligently burned” her during a chemical peel performed on March 13, 2024. The fallout, Morton claims, has left her with extensive permanent scarring on her back and arms, according to Us Weekly.

The lawsuit, filed on October 31 by Morton and her husband Gerald Mwangi, argues that Morton should never have undergone the chemical peel due to her diagnosis of Tinea Versicolor, a fungal skin condition. Instead, she says she should have been referred to a dermatologist. Even without the condition, Morton claims the procedure was “completely inappropriate” for African American skin, particularly without proper preparation, pigment correction, or less aggressive treatments.

Morton alleges that a third-party provider performed the peel unsupervised, resulting in “second-degree burns, blistering, and permanent scarring.” The suit describes a harrowing scene: Morton reportedly “cried in pain” and screamed so loudly that Dr. Harris entered the room. When Morton reported her pain, Harris allegedly told her she was being dramatic, only applying an unknown solution after seeing Morton in tears.

Morton’s lawyer, Darren M. Tobin, called the incident “unacceptable and inexcusable” and confirmed that the lawsuit seeks full justice under the law.

Morton has been a fixture on RHOA since season 5, advancing from guest appearances to a main cast member by season 16. That season included a notable storyline showing tension with longtime friend Porsha Williams, and earlier this year, Morton posted a 41-minute YouTube apology to her castmates in a heartfelt effort to mend relationships.

Now, Morton’s fight moves beyond reality TV drama into real-life legal action, a battle she says is about justice, her health, and holding those responsible accountable.

From reunion room tears to courtroom filings, Shamea Morton is proving some battles can’t be scripted.