The 8th annual Critics’ Choice Association Celebration of Black Cinema & Television brings Black Hollywood out in style

It’s that time of year again — end-of-year gala season has officially arrived, and Black Hollywood is wasting no time stepping into the glamor and good times.

On Tuesday, Dec. 9 the Critics’ Choice Association hosted the 8th annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, gathering the industry’s most exciting creatives under one vibrant roof.

Hosted by Jay Pharoah, who returned to helm the ceremony for the second time with his signature humor and charisma, the star-studded event celebrated the standout achievements of the past year across film and television. A-list attendees included Spike Lee, Ryan Coogler, Sterling K. Brown, Tessa Thompson, Janelle James, Skye P. Marshall, Teyana Taylor, Regina Hall, Damson Idris, Jurnee Smollett, Tenika Davis, David Alan Grier, Reginald Hudlin, Shola Lynch, and many more, all turning out to celebrate Black storytelling at its finest.

Miles Caton, Michael B. Jordan, Wunmi Mosaku, host Jay Pharoah, and Delroy Lindo speak onstage during The Critics Choice Association’s 8th annual celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

The night’s major honors reflected a remarkable year filled with diverse titles and performances. Spike Lee received the prestigious Career Achievement Award; Ryan Coogler was recognized with the Director Award for “Sinners”; Tessa Thompson earned the Actress Award in film for her acclaimed performance in “Hedda”; Sterling K. Brown took home Actor Award in a series for “Paradise”; Janelle James was celebrated with the Comedy Award for “Abbott Elementary”; Skye P. Marshall won Supporting Actress in a series for her role in “Matlock”; Damson Idris won Supporting Actor for “F1;” Naya Desir-Johnson was named Rising Star for “Sarah’s Oil”; and documentarians Reginald Hudlin and Shola Lynch were honored with the Documentary Award for “Number One on the Call Sheet.”

One of the evening’s most touching moments came when Coogler, visibly moved, accepted his award and dedicated his remarks to his wife and creative partner, Zinzi Coogler.

Ryan Coogler accepts the Director Award for “Sinners” onstage during The Critics Choice Association’s 8th annual celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

“2003, I saw a young girl kicking everybody’s a— on the track,” he shared, fighting back tears.

“I didn’t get her number that day. I built up my courage and got it at the next track meet. She changed my life. She made me a better football player and better student a better person and she made me a better filmmaker,” he continued. “Always played the background and never gave her credit. For this movie she was my boss. And it was f*cking hard. And I think she’s the biggest reason why this movie is so good.”

Honoree Tessa Thompson, recipient of the Actress Award – Film for “Hedda,” and Michael B. Jordan attend The Critics Choice Association’s 8th annual celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

The celebration began with a lively and stylish red carpet. Thompson arrived in a bold, color-blocked gown that blended pink and black hues with a dramatic, heavily textured red silhouette, while Smollett shimmered in a cocoa-colored, strapless sequin gown. Taylor delivered her signature edge in a black gown accented with white floral detailing and cascading fringe tassels, and Lee brought his trademark flair in a standout striped look. Warm neutrals also emerged as a strong trend on the carpet, with Coogler leaning into rich shades of brown and caramel and William Stanford opting for a striking peach-toned suit.

The event also featured an exclusive portrait studio hosted by IMDb, capturing the night’s most striking looks and intimate behind-the-scenes moments — selections of which appear in the gallery below.