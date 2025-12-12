12 top gifts by 12 top Black brands to shop this holiday season

The countdown is officially on. With just 12 days until Christmas, 13 days until the first day of Kwanzaa, and Hanukkah kicking off this weekend, the holiday shopping season has entered its final, twinkly stretch.

For many of us, the joy of the season this year comes with a dose of reality. It’s been a tough year—marked by mass layoffs, government shutdowns, and inflation that refuses to let up—all while several major companies scaled back their DEI commitments, making intentional spending feel more urgent than ever.

So if you’re going to spend this season, you might as well spend it with meaning. Supporting Black-owned businesses and shopping local isn’t just about getting gifts under the tree; it’s a great way to keep our dollars circulating in spaces that continue to support us. It’s also a way to give from the heart with purpose this year at a time when it truly matters.

Below, we’ve rounded up 12 standout gifts from 12 Black-owned brands. From the cousin who already has everything to the uncle who swears he doesn’t want anything — for her, for him, and everyone in between — consider this your shortcut to thoughtful, joy-filled giving that still feels good long after the lights come down.

Harlem Candle Co.

For the House

Nothing sets the mood for the holidays quite like scent. This indulgent candle collection from Harlem Candle Co. fills the home with rich, seasonal fragrances that instantly make a space feel welcoming — the kind of atmosphere that invites people to linger, laugh, and gather a little closer. Inspired by the vibrant legacy of Harlem, it’s a beautiful way to turn any home into a true holiday hub.

The Harlem Holiday Indulgence Collection by Harlem Candle Co., currently $200

Buttah Skin

For him

Men deserve pampering, too. This mini glow ritual from Buttah Skin is the perfect stocking stuffer to ease him into skincare — rich, nourishing, and just luxe enough to feel like self-care without the fuss.

Mini Body Glow Ritual by Buttah Skin, $32

Fenty Skin

For her

Upgrade her bathtime routine with this full-size body trio from Rihanna’s Fenty Skin. Equal parts indulgent and effective, it’s a glow-up in a box — because luxury skincare should be part of the everyday ritual.

Body Start’r Set by Fenty Skin, currently $93

Drunk in Love Drinking Games

For them (a couple!)

Couples love gifts that let them do something together — and this one delivers. From the brand that made couples’ drinking games a thing, Cuffed brings playful competition, laughs, and just the right amount of spice to any game night.

Cuffed Couples Board Game by Drunk In Love, $40

BLK MKT Vintage

For the aunties

This year, you could get the next title on your book-loving aunt’s TBR list, or you could elevate the basic book buy with a vintage, rare edition of a classic you know she loves, like a Terry McMillan hardcover from BLK MKT Vintage. Pair it with a bottle of wine, like a bottle from IBest wines, and it’s the ultimate auntie-approved evening in — cozy, nostalgic, and perfectly indulgent.

Vintage Terry McMillan Hardcovers sold by BLK MKT Vintage, $30

Blvck Spades

For the uncles

Whether he’s teaching the next generation or too busy running the table, this luxe spades set upgrades any beloved uncle’s game night. Pair it with his favorite bourbon, like Steph Curry’s Gentleman’s Cut Bourbon, and be ready — because somebody’s getting whooped.

Blvck Spades deck gift set by Blvck Spades, $65

Shop Khoi

For mom

This stunning starburst ornament is more than décor — it’s a keepsake. From Shop Khoi, known for modern sculptural jewelry, it’s a beautiful nod to the light, love, and magic moms bring into every room.

Onya Ornament by Shop Khoi, $80

Blackstock & Weber

For dad

Dads keep us in step — now return the favor. These timeless loafers from Blackstock & Weber strike the perfect balance between classic and cool, making them an instant wardrobe upgrade he’ll actually wear.

The Mason Horse Bit Loafers by Blackstock & Weber, currently $340

Packed with a Purpose

For the hosts

If you want to be invited back, don’t show up to the holiday turn up empty-handed. This curated gift basket spotlighting Black-owned food brands is festive, thoughtful, and foolproof — the kind of host gift that always lands.

Black-Owned Spotlight Gift Basket from Packed With Purpose, $49.99

Lil’ Fizz, Omarion, J-Boog, and Raz-B of B2K attend the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

For the cousin

Shopping for Millennials or Gen Z baby cousins? Concert tickets are undefeated. B2K is hitting the road again next year, and we can’t think of a better gift for a certain generation than tickets, which gives them what they really want: an experience, a memory, and content for the timeline — a win all around!

B2K tour tickets, from $127

The Magnus Company

For the kids

A beloved classic, beautifully remixed. This reimagined holiday story centers Black children and Black joy, making it a meaningful bedtime read that belongs in every family’s seasonal rotation.

‘ Twas the Night Before Christmas by The Magnus Company, $24

PJs for the Culture

For the Whole Family

There’s something special about slowing down together during the holidays — the laughter, the photos, the quiet moments that turn into memories. Matching pajamas make those moments feel all the more intentional, and these festive sets from PJs for the Culture bring that joy home while supporting a Black-owned brand. It’s a feel-good gift that wraps the whole family in comfort, warmth, and a little extra holiday magic.

St. Nick at Night Pajamas from PJs for the Culture, $39.99