‘Ebro In The Morning’ done at Hot 97 as industry shake up continues for urban radio

The popular morning show began in 2012 after Darden, Hot 97's program director, returned to morning drive after previously hosting the morning show from 2004 to 2007.

By 
Dec 12, 2025
Ebro Darden, Ebro In The Morning, Hot 97, Ebro Darden Ebro In The Morning,
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 20: Ebro Darden attends as Teyana Taylor celebrates her Escape Room album and short film release on August 20, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Def Jam Recordings)

Another longtime hip-hop morning show is saying goodbye.

“Ebro In The Morning,” Hot 97‘s longtime morning show hosted by Ebro Darden, Peter Rosenberg and Laura Stylez, broadcast its final episode on Friday (Dec. 12). Darden took to X to confirm the news, which online trades also confirmed.

“It’s done,” he wrote. “More to come. #EbroInTheMorning.”

Rosenberg, in his own tribute post to his time on the show, tweeted, “I lived out a childhood dream, and it was amazing. Very excited for what’s next #ebrointhemorning #reallate.”

Stylez shared her tribute to the show on Instagram, thanking the show’s fans and her co-hosts for a memorable time.

“We had the best time… the most beautiful listeners and got to work with legends I love,” Stylez wrote. “I’m so proud of the work we did together… I lived so many of my dreams at Hot97 and got to work with my best friends! ….and best friends don’t let go… trust me, @oldmanebro @rosenbergradio and I have plans and more coming next year!”

Hot 97 announced Ebro In The Morning in 2012 as Darden, the Program Director at Hot 97, stepped back into morning radio after previously hosting the spot from 2004 to 2007. As fans of the show became curious about the abrupt cancellation, Darden offered more thoughts on social media. In a reshared clip, he suggests that station ownership, which has a hand in a casino deal in Queens, has a vested interest in preventing him from speaking out on public airwaves.

“You look around at all the major media outlets… they all gotta fold up because they’re all trying to renew their deals and their licenses,” he said.

He continued, “Bro’s a casino owner. You know the three licenses they got in NY for the casino? The guy that owns the sh-t owns one of the casino licenses. He gotta raise half a billion dollars. They need my sh-t talking, anti-Netanyahu, anti-government, progressive sh-t out of the way, bro. They need me out of the way.”

The end of “Ebro In The Morning” coincided with the departure of Ed Lover and Miss Jones, two NYC radio veterans, from 94.7 The Block, a throwback hip-hop station that broadcast on WXBK in Newark, NJ/New York. Lover was the first morning show host for Hot 97 from 1993 to 1999.

Mentioned in this article:

More About: