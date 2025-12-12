‘Ebro In The Morning’ done at Hot 97 as industry shake up continues for urban radio

Another longtime hip-hop morning show is saying goodbye.

“Ebro In The Morning,” Hot 97‘s longtime morning show hosted by Ebro Darden, Peter Rosenberg and Laura Stylez, broadcast its final episode on Friday (Dec. 12). Darden took to X to confirm the news, which online trades also confirmed.

“It’s done,” he wrote. “More to come. #EbroInTheMorning.”

More to come.#EbroInTheMorning — the Old Man Ebro (@oldmanebro) December 12, 2025

Rosenberg, in his own tribute post to his time on the show, tweeted, “I lived out a childhood dream, and it was amazing. Very excited for what’s next #ebrointhemorning #reallate.”

I lived out a childhood dream and it was amazing. Very excited for what's next #ebrointhemorning #reallate — Peter Rosenberg (@Rosenbergradio) December 12, 2025

Stylez shared her tribute to the show on Instagram, thanking the show’s fans and her co-hosts for a memorable time.

“We had the best time… the most beautiful listeners and got to work with legends I love,” Stylez wrote. “I’m so proud of the work we did together… I lived so many of my dreams at Hot97 and got to work with my best friends! ….and best friends don’t let go… trust me, @oldmanebro @rosenbergradio and I have plans and more coming next year!”

Hot 97 announced Ebro In The Morning in 2012 as Darden, the Program Director at Hot 97, stepped back into morning radio after previously hosting the spot from 2004 to 2007. As fans of the show became curious about the abrupt cancellation, Darden offered more thoughts on social media. In a reshared clip, he suggests that station ownership, which has a hand in a casino deal in Queens, has a vested interest in preventing him from speaking out on public airwaves.

“You look around at all the major media outlets… they all gotta fold up because they’re all trying to renew their deals and their licenses,” he said.

He continued, “Bro’s a casino owner. You know the three licenses they got in NY for the casino? The guy that owns the sh-t owns one of the casino licenses. He gotta raise half a billion dollars. They need my sh-t talking, anti-Netanyahu, anti-government, progressive sh-t out of the way, bro. They need me out of the way.”

The end of “Ebro In The Morning” coincided with the departure of Ed Lover and Miss Jones, two NYC radio veterans, from 94.7 The Block, a throwback hip-hop station that broadcast on WXBK in Newark, NJ/New York. Lover was the first morning show host for Hot 97 from 1993 to 1999.