‘Love Island USA’ stars Ace and Chelley confirm breakup

They say if a couple is going to split, the holidays are the least likely time to do it — but ever the trailblazers, “Love Island USA” breakout stars Ace Greene and Chelley Bissainthe have officially gone their separate ways.

On Friday, Dec. 12, Bissainthe confirmed that she and Greene “decided to part ways” during a preview of her upcoming interview with SiriusXM’s Page Six Radio with hosts Danny Murphy and Evan Real.

“It really was a tough decision for the both of us and very hard to decide,” the 28-year-old reality TV star said. “But, you know, when you love someone, sometimes loving someone means letting go. So I think we just got to that decision.”

While the breakup may come as a surprise to fans who crowned them the true winners of season 7 — both in and out of the villa — Bissainthe emphasized that the decision was rooted in mutual respect.

“There’s a mutual level of respect and understanding that, you know, we wanted this to work, but sometimes things don’t work,” she explained. “Couples go through things that are very challenging and sometimes the best thing to do is just make a decision that needs to be made.”

Greene, 23, and Bissainthe’s connection first sparked during season 7 of “Love Island USA,” which aired amid a headline-making, drama-filled summer that kicked off in June and closed out in August. Though the two had briefly crossed paths before entering the villa, their on-screen chemistry quickly evolved into one of the season’s most compelling romances. Even after a few missteps and moments of uncertainty, the pair repeatedly found their way back to each other — ultimately exiting the villa together as fan favorites on Day 30.

After the cameras stopped rolling, the couple appeared to be going strong. They turned heads at several high-profile appearances, shared romantic birthday celebrations, and delighted fans with an array of coordinated fashion posts and Halloween costumes on social media, cementing their status as one of the franchise’s most beloved post-villa couples.

Still, Bissainthe revealed that the breakup was carefully considered.

“We had a lot of conversation,” she said later in the interview. “And again, at the end of the day, it was just like a mutual agreement of, you know what? This is for the best.”

She also noted that they kept their supporters in mind while making the decision.

“We thought about our fans and stuff,” she added, saying she trusts that they’ll understand that “this decision needed to be made” if the couple was able to come to it together.

Bissainthe’s full interview with SiriusXM’s Page Six Radio airs Monday, Dec. 15.