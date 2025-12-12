Trump attacks Rep. Ilhan Omar yet again after reporter asks him if she should be ‘denaturalized’

President Donald Trump yet again attacked U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar after repeated verbal assaults against the Minnesota congresswoman, that includes calling her and other Somali immigrants “garbage.”

On Friday, Trump was asked by a reporter at the White House whether he would like to see Rep. Omar “denaturalized”—something the president has suggested he would do to immigrants who are now U.S. citizens.

Trump did not address the denaturalization question, but instead repeated a series of insults he has made about Omar in recent weeks.

“I think she’s very bad for our country. All she does is complain, complain, complain,” said Trump, who was flanked by members of Congress and his Cabinet during a bill signing press conference.

He continued, “She comes out of a country where they have no government, they have no military, they have no police…they run around killing each other, and then she comes over here. She tells the United States of America…we don’t want to hear from her.”

Trump also used the same expletive phrase he made about Omar and other critics of his administration.

“There’s nothing worse than a person that comes in and does nothing but b—tch and comes from a place where she shouldn’t be telling us what to do,” said the president.

He added, “And everybody agrees with me.”

Trump then referenced a report about a few dozen Somali immigrants reportedly committing fraud in Minnesota using federal COVID-19 funds.

“What’s happening in Minnesota with somebody and with billions of dollars is being stolen, right like, like candy from a baby,” he said. “We’re not going to let that go on.”

Congresswoman Omar has rebuked Trump’s constant public insults, recently saying the 79-year-old president has a “creepy obsession” with her.

“These are Americans that he is calling garbage, and we feel like there is an unhealthy obsession that he has on the Somali community, and an unhealthy and creepy obsession that he has with me,” she told CBS’s “Face The Nation.”