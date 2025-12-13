Bun B expands Trill Burgers with third Houston-area location

If Houston’s food scene has a soundtrack, Trill Burgers is one of its loudest hits. This week, the smash-burger brand founded by rapper and entrepreneur Bun B adds another chapter to its story with a new Missouri City location, expanding its reach while staying rooted in the culture that gave birth to it.

The newest Trill Burgers opened on Wednesday (Dec. 10) inside the Fort Bend Town Center II. It’s the company’s third Houston-area restaurant and its first in Missouri City, one of the region’s fastest-growing communities.

Since debuting its first brick-and-mortar in Houston’s Montrose neighborhood in June 2023, Trill Burgers has quickly evolved from a pop-up favorite into a growing regional presence. A second location opened in Spring in April 2025, and the brand is already looking ahead to a fourth restaurant planned for 7616 Westheimer Rd. in 2026.

For Bun, the Missouri City expansion carries personal weight.

“Opening a Trill Burgers in Missouri City is especially meaningful,” he said in a statement. “This part of Houston is near and dear to me, so bringing our hometown restaurant to such a special place means more than I could ever say. We are incredibly grateful for every opportunity to bring our burgers to more members of our community.”

The new 2,800-square-foot restaurant seats 92 guests and delivers the brand’s signature yellow-and-black look. A custom mural by North Carolina artist JEKS ONE anchors the space, paying tribute to Missouri City legend Z-Ro, further cementing the restaurant’s connection to local hip-hop history.

On the menu: the same streamlined lineup that helped put Trill Burgers on the national map. The OG Burger, named “Best Burger in America” by “Good Morning America” in 2022, features two smashed all-beef patties, caramelized onions, pickles, American cheese, and Trill Sauce, all on a potato roll. Diners can also opt for the Vegan OG, Triple OG, and Triple Vegan OG, kids’ meals like the Lil G and Vegan Lil G, and seasoned fries.

The drink menu includes Trill Lemonade, a fresh-squeezed favorite introduced at the 2025 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. Available in Classic, Strawberry, and Arnold Palmer varieties, the beverage is made using a proprietary in-house recipe.

A formal Grand Opening celebration is scheduled for Jan. 7, 2026, featuring a ribbon-cutting and special menu surprises.

In a city where legacy matters, Trill Burgers continues to prove that growth doesn’t have to come at the cost of authenticity. Sometimes, the biggest expansion move is simply bringing the flavor home.