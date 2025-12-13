‘Guys are weird’: Kimora Lee Simmons details why she doesn’t have a relationship with any of her kids’ fathers

Don’t expect Kimora Lee Simmons to be super buddy-buddy with any of her exes.

The fashion mogul and reality TV star explained to PEOPLE in a recent interview why her relationship with the fathers of her five biological children is close to non-existent.

“Usually I would say that I co-parent okay, but the kids are with me full-time,” Simmons told the outlet. “I’m pretty much the primary parent. It’s difficult, but I don’t know sometimes what other people are thinking. Guys are weird.”

She shares two daughters, 25-year-old Ming Lee and 23-year-old Aoki Lee with ex-husband Russell Simmons, a son, 16-year-old Kenzo with actor Djimon Hounsou and another son, 10-year-old Wolfe with former investment banker Tim Leissner. She also is the parent of 16-year-old Gary, who she adopted from Jamaica in 2020 and a bonus son in 19-year-old Jayden, who has lived with the family since the fourth grade.

With her primary focus on her children, Simmons says she gives the idea of another relationship zero thought. “My life doesn’t ever revolve around a guy, ever,” she said. “I am thankful I’m able to be there for my family in ways that other people or parents are not.”

Simmons remains a “mama bear” for her village, including the children of Kim Porter. In an interview on “Today,” Simmons revealed she’s the surrogate mother for Porter’s twins, D’Lila and Jessie, now 18.

“One of my friends who passed away, Kim Porter, I have all of her kids,” Simmons told Jenna Bush Hager and guest host Scarlett Johannson. “Even though some of them are adults, but some of them are 18 — twins.”

Motherhood and enriching her village are just two of the aspects of Simmons’ return to reality TV. Her “Kimora: Back In The Fab Lane” show airs on E!

“I’m always ‘the mom,’ ” Simmons said. “I mother people all around me. When I hear people say to me, ‘I’ve come to you as a mom or best friend in my head,’ that’s what I live for.”

