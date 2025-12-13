Michigan House denies millions in funding for Flint water crisis programs, labeling it “waste”

The Michigan House of Representatives voted to block $8.3 million in funding designated for Flint water crisis programs, a damaging move as residents in Flint continue to feel the effects of a crisis that has plagued the city for more than a decade.

The funding was intended to assist Flint students, including psychologists, nurses, social workers, counselors, and others affected by the 2014 crisis, during which thousands of residents were exposed to lead due to a cost-saving measure that switched Flint’s water source.

Per the Mayo Clinic, exposure to lead, even low levels, can cause damage over time, especially in children with high risks for potential brain damage and damage to the kidneys and nervous systems. A very high lead exposure could cause seizures, unconsciousness and even death.

Republican House Speaker Matt Hall called the spending for those programs “waste.”

“The Flint drinking water emergency is over,” Hall said. “Even Gov. Whitmer has acknowledged that, but yet they continue to want to fund it and squirrel away money for it. That isn’t happening.”

Instead, Hall says the money that was supposed to be allocated for the programs will be part of the general budget. He added, “I wanted to put out a personal invitation to invite all of the folks who are celebrating this cut to my house.”

Democratic State Representative Cynthia Neeley called Hall’s comments “heinous” and said Flint children are still feeling the effects of the water crisis.

“Although they say that the water crisis is over, we still have kids that are dealing with that, so we still need that money to help those kids that got affected ten years ago. So for our speaker to say we no longer need the money is untrue,” Neely said.

Democrats in the Michigan House are planning to introduce a bill requiring both chambers of Congress to agree before work projects, such as the one aimed at assisting Flint families, are denied.