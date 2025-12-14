Allison Holker, wife of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, writes tribute for his third death anniversary

Saturday was the third anniversary of dancer Stephen “tWitch” Boss‘ death, and his wife, Allison Holker, paid him tribute on her Instagram page, which included videos of her dancing with her late husband, and photos of them and their three children, Zaia, Maddox, and Weslie.

“Today is the 3 year Stephen tWitch Boss anniversary day 12/13/2022,” Holker wrote in the caption. “We honor you and cherish all of our beautiful memories with you. We loved laughing, creating and dancing. We will love you forever.”

Boss was just 40 years old when he died by suicide in 2022. He first became known to the public after his season on the dance competition show “So YouThink You Can Dance,” in 2008, where he auditioned as a freestyle hip-hop dancer and later showed his versatility in several types of choreographed dances. In the finale, he placed as the runner-up to the winner Joshua Allen, who also died in 2025 at age 36. Boss continued working on the show as an “All Star” who danced with the contestants, and eventually earned a spot on the “Ellen DeGeneres Show” as a DJ, co-host, and executive producer.

Holker, also a dancer, met Boss on ‘So YouThink You Can Dance’ in 2010, where they both were “All Stars,” and the two later married in 2013. Holker released a memoir earlier this year called ‘This Far: My Story of Love, Loss, and Embracing the Light,’ where she addresses the mystery around Boss’ death. She revealed that she believed he was using drugs, which she found while preparing for his funeral, and she shared discoveries from his journal entries, including those alluding to sexual abuse that Boss experienced as a child.

“He was wrestling with a lot inside himself, and he was trying to self-medicate and cope with all those feelings because he didn’t want to put it on anyone because he loved everyone so much,” Holker told People in a cover story before the memoir’s release. “He didn’t want other people to take on his pain.”

Connie Boss Alexander, the mother of Boss, also wrote her own tribute on Instagram, saying that her memories with him “that once felt ordinary have become treasured memories I carry with me every day.”

“My heart will always beat waiting for the echo of yours,” she said. “My first heartbeat… your name will always be spoken, your stories will always be shared, no matter how many times we tell them. They stay on a constant loop in our hearts.”