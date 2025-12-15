Jasmine Crockett explains stance on Israel and Gaza amid ‘coordinated attack’ on social media

U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett, who is running for U.S. Senate in next year’s election, called out what she described as a “coordinated attack” against her on social media, where clips about her stance on Israel and its devastating military campaign in Gaza have gone viral.

“There was a coordinated attack on me on social media that was mischaracterizing my position,” Crockett told Texas reporter Jeremy Wallace.

The 44-year-old congresswoman had received blowback online, just days after announcing her historic campaign for U.S. Senate, related to her votes and statements regarding Israel, whose war against Hamas has left more than 70,000 Palestinians dead.

Crockett clarified that she is not endorsed by the pro-Israel donor AIPAC, as suggested by some online, and explained her vote for a supplemental package that funded weapons for Israel’s military action in Gaza.

“That supplemental package was for defensive help to Israel, as well as it was for money for Gaza. It was for money for Taiwan. It was also money for Haiti. And so yes, I voted for it,” the lawmaker explained. She continued, “What they also don’t discuss is that there have been other bills that were only for funding for Israel, where I actually voted no.”

Crockett also explained that Republicans have control of the U.S. House of Representatives and that Democrats leveraged their caucus for the additional humanitarian funding for Gaza, Haiti and Taiwan.

She added, “They are the ones that put the bills on the floor, and we were able to use leverage to be able to get support for other places such as Haiti, such as Gaza, because there were no packages that the Republicans were putting forth that were actually going to give money for Gaza.”

Crockett also sought to clarify remarks she made “differentiating” the people of Israel from Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a news conference with President Donald Trump in the East Room of the White House, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

“I will say this on the record any day, all day. I have no hate for any kind of people. Doesn’t matter who you are. I love people, but I don’t necessarily love the Netanyahu government,” she said. “I don’t think that it’s fair to go after an entire people because you don’t like their government.”

The Senate hopeful said she feels the same about her own country’s government ran by President Donald Trump.

“I’m not in love with the Trump government either. It’s just is what it is,” said Crockett. “There are a lot of people in a lot of countries that have problems with the fact that we are literally going and disappearing people on the streets; that we are violating people’s constitutional rights, and that we have more ICE deaths in the history of ICE in one year.”

Crockett she is OK with people disagreeing with her record, but not with people disagreeing with “something that’s been completely mischaracterized in an attempt to distract.”

The U.S. congresswoman, who is running against Texas State Rep. James Talarico in the primary on March 3, 2026, argued that the focus should be on the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement and the country’s affordability crises.

“When we look at where we are right now, people are talking about affordability and the economy, and people are trying to survive,” she said. “I refuse to be distracted.”

Crockett said she would also have a page listed on her campaign website to clearly show her “stand on foreign policy.”

However, she addeed, “But frankly, if you have any issues, I’d say go look at [Republican U.S. Senator John] Cornyn’s record and see what that does…It looks a little different.”