Lizzo addresses fat-shaming accusations and says she will be ‘fighting every single claim until the truth is out’

Lizzo is still battling the lawsuit filed by three of her former dancers.

Nearly two and a half years after the singer’s former employees accused her and her production company of sexual harassment and fat-shaming, the singer is breaking her silence after a small legal win.

Over the weekend, Lizzo’s attorney, Marty Singer, told TMZ that the accusations brought forward by Arianna Davis, Noelle Rodriguez, and Crystal Williams were dismissed by a Superior Court judge, with the three plaintiffs dropping their appeal of the verdict. And today, the “Truth Hurts” singer publicly addressed the allegations in a video posted to TikTok and Instagram.

“The fat-shaming claims against me have been officially dropped by my accusers. They conceded it had no merit in court,” the statement begins. “There was no evidence that I fired them because they gained weight. Because it never happened. Now the truth is finally out.”

The lawsuit, filed on August 1, 2023, alleges that Lizzo fostered a hostile work environment, pressured one dancer to touch a nude performer at a club in Amsterdam, shamed and ultimately terminated another dancer over weight gain.

“They weren’t fired for gaining weight. They were fired for taking a private recording of me without my consent and sending it off to ex-employees. I have never fired an employee for gaining weight. I have only encouraged and supported people with bigger bodies and shared my platform with them,” she continued. “This claim has haunted me since the day it came out. It has been devastating to suffer through this in silence but I let my lawyers lead, and I’m so grateful for this victory.”

However, Attorneys representing the dancers pushed back on Lizzo’s framing of the dropped claim. In a statement shared with Allure, West Coast Employment Lawyers emphasized that the case is far from over.

“We are maintaining that Judge Epstein was correct in his ruling denying Lizzo’s special motion to strike the vast majority of claims they attacked, including false imprisonment and harassment,” attorney Ron Zambrano told the outlet. “Of the couple of claims Judge Epstein did dismiss, the plaintiffs have taken a considered approach to leave that be. One would hope to see the same level of intellectual honesty and neutral assessment from the defendants, but that hasn’t been the case thus far, and it’s disappointing.”

Like Zambrano, Lizzo noted that she is “still in a legal battle,” and has no plans on giving up.

“I am not settling,” the singer concluded. “I will be fighting every single claim until the truth is out.”