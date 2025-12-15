‘She’s a Bad Mama Jama’ singer, Carl Carlton, dies at 73

Carl Carlton, the funk and R&B singer whose music became synonymous with Black joy, swagger, and timeless grooves, has died. He was 73.

The news was confirmed on Sunday, Dec. 14, by his son, Carlton Hudgens II, who shared a tribute to his father, born Carlton Hudgens, on Facebook.

“RIP Dad, Legend Carl Carlton, singer of ‘She’s a Bad Mama Jama,’” he wrote alongside a photo of the late musician. “Long hard fight in life and you will be missed.”

In a subsequent post, Hudgens added, “R.I.P Dad. You can finally rest now. Always love you.” Also, according to his son, outlets reporting that his birthday was May 21, 1953, have the date wrong and that Carlton was actually born on May 21, 1952.

Carlton’s passing follows a stroke he suffered six years ago, as reported by SoulTracks, a health setback that pulled him from the spotlight.

Long before his songs became staples of film soundtracks and hip-hop samples, Carlton emerged in the 1960s as Little Carl Carlton, a teenage singer whose voice mirrored the soul of a grown man. By the early ’70s, he had shed the nickname and stepped into his own. His first major hit, “I Can Feel It,” climbed the Billboard Soul Singles chart in 1971. That momentum carried into 1974, when Carlton recorded his now-iconic cover of Robert Knight’s “Everlasting Love.” The track soared into the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 and became the song’s most enduring version, still drawing tens of millions of streams decades later

But Carlton’s name is forever etched into the culture thanks to 1981’s “She’s a Bad Mama Jama (She Built, She Stacked),” a Grammy-nominated funk anthem written and produced by Leon Haywood. More than a hit, the song became a statement—celebrating Black womanhood, confidence, and style with a bassline that refuses to age. The track has since surpassed 100 million streams, been sampled across hip-hop, and appeared in films such as “Fat Albert” and “Miss Congeniality 2,” and more. The hit song could also frequently be heard as the stroll song for the sisters of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.

Following news of Carlton’s death, tributes poured in from artists and fans alike. Funk group Con Funk Shun honored him as a musical giant whose work lives on.

“With heavy hearts, we mourn the passing of the legendary Carl Carlton,” the group wrote on Facebook. “His voice, talent, and contributions to soul and R&B music will forever be a part of our lives and the soundtrack of so many memories.”

Carl Carlton was born on May 21, 1952, according to his son—other sources say 1953—in Detroit, Michigan.

