Trey Songz arrested after allegedly punching New York nightclub employee in the face

Trey Songz was arrested in New York City earlier this month following an alleged altercation at a Manhattan nightclub — and the trouble didn’t end there.

On Sunday, Dec. 14, the 41-year-old R&B star appeared in court, where he was arraigned on an assault charge stemming from the late-night brawl at Dramma nightclub, the New York Post reported.

According to the outlet, prosecutors allege Songz punched a club employee in the face after being told that he and his group needed to leave as the venue was closing.

The incident reportedly took place in the wee hours of Thursday, Dec. 4. According to prosecutors, the employee approached Songz, born Tremaine Neverson, to inform him the club was shutting down, at which point Songz allegedly became “unreasonably irate” and struck the worker, causing “swelling and significant pain.”

The employee has since been granted an order of protection against Songz, who prosecutors said is a frequent patron of the club.

During the same court appearance, Songz also faced an additional charge of second-degree criminal mischief tied to a separate incident at Mira, a Manhattan restaurant and hookah lounge, that allegedly occurred later that weekend.

Authorities claim that during that incident, Songz damaged approximately $1,500 worth of property, including hookahs, DJ equipment, and sofas, according to the criminal complaint.

A judge granted Songz supervised release, citing his prior encounters with law enforcement. The singer declined to comment as he exited the courthouse and is scheduled to return to court on Feb. 18.

In a statement provided to Page Six, Songz’s legal team said the singer is cooperating fully with authorities and is confident the facts will ultimately emerge.

“He was charged in connection with an incident that occurred last week and looks forward to the facts coming to light,” the statement read.

The statement also addressed the second incident, alleging Songz was confronted by individuals who attempted to provoke a confrontation.

“His security intervened to protect him and contain the situation, and an altercation occurred amid the confusion,” representatives said, adding that public figures are often targeted for provocation “in pursuit of headlines or financial gain.”

The latest arrests follow a series of high-profile controversies involving the singer that have spanned nearly a decade. In more recent years, beginning in 2022, multiple women have publicly accused the hitmaker of sexual assault.

Before those allegations, Songz was arrested in 2016 following an onstage outburst at a Detroit concert, where he was accused of throwing microphones and speakers into the crowd. He later accepted a plea deal on two counts of disturbing the peace and was sentenced to 18 months of probation.

In 2018, a woman accused the songwriter of striking her during an NBA All-Star Weekend event, allegations that resulted in her obtaining a restraining order against him.