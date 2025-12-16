Model and ‘Love & Hip Hop’ star Jessica White reveals she experienced another pregnancy loss: ‘I fought relentlessly to keep you’

Model and “Love & Hip Hop” star Jessica White is grappling with the devastating aftermath of a recent pregnancy loss.

In a lengthy and emotional Instagram post shared Sunday, Dec. 14, the 41-year-old reality TV star revealed that she lost the baby boy she was expecting with her fiancé, Nathan Wong.

The post featured a video montage documenting her pregnancy journey, including clips of White cradling her baby bump on the beach, capturing her growing belly at home, attending doctor’s appointments, and sharing tender moments with Wong throughout the months leading up to the loss.

“Makoa Aaru Preston Wong, my dearest boy, you arrived with the power of love and transformed everything about me,” White wrote. “You gave Mommy the precious gift of feeling life within and inspired me to become the best version of myself. I fought relentlessly to keep you safe, but my womb couldn’t hold you.”

White went on to share that she has been “engulfed in deep despair” since losing her son. She also praised Wong for remaining “strong and steady” while caring for both her and Makoa throughout the difficult experience.

“My love for you has grown even deeper,” she continued, adding that she will “forever cherish having you as my best friend and protector.”

White, a longtime fashion model best known for her work with Victoria’s Secret, also appeared on season 11 of VH1’s “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” in 2023, where she was open about her personal struggles and relationships. She and Wong announced their engagement in October, sharing photos and video from a romantic beachside proposal. The couple had not yet publicly disclosed that they were expecting.

The loss marks another heartbreaking chapter in White’s fertility journey. She has previously spoken candidly about experiencing several miscarriages, including during her past relationship with Nick Cannon, as well as the emotional toll of her ongoing struggles to conceive. Last year, she revealed she was beginning IVF.

Reflecting on her most recent loss, White wrote of Wong, “Together, we know what needs to be done next time. Makoa is watching over us and will forever remain our greatest teacher.”

She added, “He visits me in dreams, resting eternally in my heart as my firstborn.”