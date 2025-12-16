Running out of time? This Black-owned holiday gift guide has you covered

If you’re suddenly realizing Christmas is next week, and your gift list is still… aspirational, you’re not alone. The holidays have a way of speeding up time, and now the pressure is on to find gifts that feel thoughtful, fit your budget, and won’t show up fashionably late on December 26.

The good news? You don’t have to panic-buy another candle or default to gift cards. This last-minute holiday gift guide highlights Black-owned brands and culturally relevant finds for everyone in your orbit, from fly aunties and quarter-zip cousins to iPad kids, bald-headed dads, and even the family dog.

For the mixologist

Whether they are mixing coffee, matcha, a cocktail, or a mocktail, Caribe & Co. syrups have something for everyone. This Black-woman owned brand offers Caribbean-inspired flavors designed to bring the vibrant essence of the islands into every sip. And their 6 Pack Gift Set is the perfect way to discover the brand and explore new flavors.

Shop Caribe & Co on Amazon to get it before Christmas and explore the brand at caribeandco.com

For your girl cousins who ain’t so little anymore

For the cousin transitioning from girlhood to womanhood and has a budding curiosity for all things makeup, skincare, fragrance, and more, the Topicals Slick Lip Trio set is the perfect introduction to lip gloss while respecting any house rules about makeup. Similarly, Octavia Morgan’s Vanille Supreme and Dark Rose fragrances are long-lasting, yet not overpowering, sweet scents designed for sensitive skin and noses.

Pick up Topicals’ limited-edition Slick Lip Trio at Sephora, or buy the Slick Salve duo set on Amazon.

Shop Octavia Morgan Fragrances at Ulta Beauty.

For the male cousins who have (or haven’t) entered their Quarter Zip Era

This season, many young Black men across social media made the intentional decision to swap out their hoodies for quarter-zip sweaters. So, if your favorite brother or cousin is in his “quarter zip era,” consider adding to his collection with a corduroy quarter zip pullover from Russell Westbrook’s brand Honor The Gift.



And if he isn’t quite into the quarter zip trend, Honor The Gift offers unique hoodies and graphic tees that are guaranteed to elevate his style.

Shop Honor The Gift on Nordstrom to get to it before Christmas and explore its full catalogue at honorthegift.co.

For the uncles whose swagger stands the test of time

We all have that one uncle who turns even the smallest gathering into a fashion show, and never hesitates to flaunt his sartorial swagger. So this holiday season, support his mission of being the best dressed in the family with a Springbreak (SPGBK) Watch in either his favorite color or a colorway you know will turn heads.

And if he’s into streetwear and sports, kill two birds with one stone with a piece from Fear of God Athletics’ collections so he can flex his favorite team while gaining cool points for “wearing what the young folks wear.”

Shop SPGBK Watches and Fear of God Essentials at Nordstrom to get it before Christmas.

For the auntie who’s always traveling

For the rich aunties in your life, who come to every family function with a new story from a new destination, contribute to her vacation wardrobe with a stylish pair of shades by Elisa Johnson or beachwear by Lemlem.

Shop Elisa Johnson at Nordstrom, Revolve, or Neiman Marcus to get it before Christmas, and explore their full catalogue at elisajohnson.co

Shop lemlem at Nordstrom to get it before Christmas and explore the brand at lemlem.com

And if you have a little extra time because they’re on vacation this Christmas, gift them a pair of shades from 12 PM Studios that’ll not only keep her fly, but likely remind her of her many vacations.

For the future fashionistas (young kids and babies)

Help the next generation build their sense of style with fun, Nickelodeon shades from Vontelle Eyewear. And for the super little ones in your life, keep them cozy and fly in pieces from Ashmi & Co.

Shop Ashmi & Co. at Nordstrom to get it before Christmas and explore more of the Black-woman-owned baby brand at shopashmi.co

Shop Vontelle Eyewear on Amazon to get it by Christmas and explore more of the eyewear brand intentionally made for us, by us at vontelle.com

For the mamas who love their jewels

Jewelry can make for the ultimate statement piece, and there’s something extra special that comes with jewels made by Black designers. So this holiday season, share that gift with the woman in your life who loves a good bangle, hoop, or statement earring with a piece from Epifene jewelry.

Shop Epifene jewelry at Revolve to get it in time for Christmas.

For your favorite bald-headed daddy

Scalp care doesn’t stop just because there’s no hair. This holiday show the bald men that you care with Comme Homme’s Ultimate Scalp Care Bundle for Bald Men, a 3-step routine that includes a scalp wash, exfoliator & moisturizer.

Shop Comme Homme’s Bundle set on Amazon to get to it before Christmas and explore its full catalogue at commehomme.com

For the family’s furry friend

For the puppies who have been there for all of your highs and lows, consider gifting your family’s furry friend with a new bag of treats from Black Woman-owned pet brand Lick You Silly.

Shop Lick You Silly on Amazon to get it in time for Christmas and explore their full catalogue at lickyousillypetproductsshop.com

For the iPad kids who could use a little less screen time

Encourage your little one to take a break from screens with Kids for Culture’s Kids Around The World – 48-Piece Jumbo Floor Puzzle, highlighting diverse cultures and their flags.

Shop Kids for Culture on Amazon and explore their full category of products as kidsforculture.com