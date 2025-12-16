‘History is never retired’: Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford hints at stepping away from boxing months after triumph over Canelo Alvarez

Terence “Bud” Crawford is widely considered one of the best boxers of his generation. Now he’s hanging up his gloves.

The former undisputed super middleweight champion, who dethroned Canelo Alvarez in September, announced he was walking away from competition in a five-minute video posted on his YouTube channel. In the clip, highlights of Crawford’s various victories throughout his illustrious career can be seen, along with a retrospective of his team and the people who have shaped his journey.

“Every fighter knows when this moment will come,” Crawford says at the beginning of the video. “You just never know when.”

“I’m stepping away from competition, not because I’m done fighting, but because I won a different kind of battle,” Crawford added later in the video. “The one where you walk away on your own terms. This isn’t goodbye, this is just the end of one fight … and the beginning of another.”

If this is it for Crawford, it’s one of the best runs in boxing, from an underrated fighter who never seemed like he’d properly be given his just due to a fighter who was undeniable as time wore on. He’s the only male fighter in the four-belt era of boxing to be a three-time undisputed champion in three different weight classes. His two signature victories, a brutal knockout of previously undefeated Errol Spence and his boxing clinic vs. Alvarez, put him in conversation with the greatest fighters of all time.

Almost instantly after his announcement, fellow boxers gave Bud his flowers.

“Salute To A Real One,” Andre Ward, who called Crawford’s last fight vs. Alvarez and retired himself as an undefeated champion, commented.

Devin Haney, a multi-time world champion, added, “Hall Of Fame Career! Enjoy retirement Bud 💪🏽🙏🏽🤲🏽”

At 42-0, Crawford joins Ward, Floyd “Money” Mayweather and a host of other fighters who went unblemished during their legendary careers. And if Crawford does decide to come back to the ring? The sport will welcome him back with open arms.

Ready to crown him as the undisputed best, once again.