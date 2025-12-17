‘Dumb a— question!’: Fani Willis blasts Republicans, decries being called N-word at hearing over her Trump prosecution

Fireworks erupted during a Georgia state Senate committee hearing probing Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and her criminal prosecution of Donald Trump.

“Let me tell you why this is such a damn joke,” Willis said during the Wednesday hearing at the Georgia State Capitol while being questioned by Republican state Sen. Greg Dolazal.

Willis, a Democrat, indicted Trump and other co-defendants on Aug. 14, 2023, on several charges related to the then former president’s alleged attempts to overturn his 2020 presidential election loss in the state of Georgia. However, the case ultimately imploded in controversy over Willis’s past romantic relationship with the special prosecutor in the case, Nathan Wade.

Defense attorneys, claiming a conflict of interest, were able to use the relationship to disqualify Willis from the case on Dec. 19, 2024. A new prosecutor appointed to the case later dismissed it on Nov. 26, 2025.

Despite the case’s dismissal, the Republican-led Special Committee on Investigations subpoenaed Willis to testify before the state Senate. Willis’s attorney has dismissed the hearing as a “witch hunt.”

Throughout Wednesday’s hearing, Willis remained defiant. When questioned by Republicans, Willis told the committee, “Why don’t you investigate how many times my house has been swatted?” and “Why don’t you investigate how many times they’ve called me the N-word?”

At another point during the 4-hour hearing, Willis said, “You think that you’re going to intimidate me. You all have been trying to intimidate me for 5 years, which is why I have not been able to live in my house for 5 years, because the n-word has been written on my house.”

She added, “I’m not Marjorie Taylor Greene. I ain’t going to quit in a month because somebody threatens me. I took an oath to do the right thing. People came into my community and committed a crime, and I indicted them.”

At one point during the tense exchange, Willis’s microphone was temporarily cut off.

When asked if she and Wade had “any conversations prior to you taking office relative to an investigation into the 2020 election,” Willis shouted, “It’s a dumb a— question!”

She added, “I didn’t know that he was gonna commit a crime prior to me taking office! Like, factually, it’s impossible.”

Trump and his co-defendants, including his former attorney Rudy Giuliani, were accused of taking several actions in an attempt to prevent the certification of Georgia’s election in 2020. Those actions included pressuring state lawmakers to install an alternate slate of electors to change the results. Most notably, Trump infamously called Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, demanding that he “find 11,780 votes,” which was the total number of votes Trump lost in Georgia to former President Joe Biden.

Former Georgia Gov. Roy Barnes, who is Willis’s attorney, rebuked Republicans for their political investigation into the case that is no longer.

“Make no mistake — your actions here will put the District Attorney at risk. The attendant publicity will inflame those who believe there is a vast conspiracy against the President. I hope the political benefits you receive from this spectacle are worth it,” Barnes wrote in an opening statement.