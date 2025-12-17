Former Gov. Deval Patrick endorses GA House candidate Everton Blair in primary challeging Rep. David Scott

Deval Patrick, the former governor of Massachusetts, has endorsed his former student at Harvard University in the Democratic primary race in Georgia’s 13th Congressional District, where 80-year-old U.S. Rep. David Scott is being challenged for his seat, theGrio exclusively reports.

The move stands to give Everton Blair Jr.’s campaign some momentum in a crowded primary race to unseat Scott, who has faced criticisms over his aging and lost a powerful House committee position. Patrick, one of only three Black governors elected in United States history, brings significant national support to Blair.

“Everton Blair is a deeply caring servant leader with big ideas and a record of getting things done,” Governor Patrick told theGrio. “I had the privilege of getting to know Everton as a graduate student of mine at Harvard and am excited for the fresh leadership he brings. As an educator, problem-solver, and public servant, Everton understands that politics is about expanding opportunity and dignity for everyone, not just the powerful or those who already agree with him.”

Georgia’s 13th is a solidly Democratic district in Atlanta’s eastern suburbs. Rep. Scott has represented the district since 2003. The congressman, who became the first Black chairman of the U.S. House Committee on Agriculture, is facing a dozen challengers, including “Married to Medicine” star Dr. Heavenly Kimes.

(Photo: Getty Images)

“I am deeply honored to have Governor Patrick’s endorsement,” Blair said in a statement provided to theGrio. “Governor Patrick spent his career expanding opportunity, at the Justice Department, in the private sector, and as a groundbreaking governor who invested in education and communities.”

Blair, a former high school math teacher, made history in 2018 when he became the first Black member and youngest-ever member elected to the Gwinnett County Board of Education. The son of Jamaican immigrants has worked on education policy at the district, state, and federal levels, and served on the White House Initiative on Educational Excellence under former President Barack Obama.

“​​In a moment when our classrooms, our economy, and our democracy are under real strain, America needs leaders who will show up, listen closely, and work hard to make their constituents’ lives better,” said Patrick. “The people of Georgia’s 13th District would be fortunate to have him fighting for them in the United States Congress.”

Georgia’s primary elections are on May 19, 2026. The winner of the congressional contest will almost certainly win next year’s general election, given the district’s electoral makeup.

Blair is running on a campaign platform focused on affordability, strengthening public schools, expanding access to health care, and protecting democracy and civil rights.

“This campaign has always been about our neighbors, not about titles,” said Blair. “I decided to run because Congress needs new energy, and our district needs stronger representation. Change can’t wait in GA-13, and the future depends on what we do right now.”