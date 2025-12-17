Halle Bailey shares revealing bikini pics from beach getaway

Halle Bailey is heating up the internet with a pair of steamy seaside shots posted to her Instagram account this week.

On Monday (Dec. 15), Bailey shared two photos of herself on a beach wearing a green bikini, which she captioned: “back home🏡 🌊🧜🏽‍♀️”. In the shots, Bailey smiles shyly, with her eyes averted from the camera. While the bikini showcases her slim figure, it also reveals ample cleavage, including underboob. Similarly, the string-strapped bottoms highlighted her sculpted abs and curvy hips.

Bailey went makeup-free for the snaps, which featured her wearing her long dreadlocks braided into multiple braids.

Fans and famous friends alike left encouraging comments for the multi-talented singer.

“Okay body 😮‍💨,” tennis pro Naomi Osaka remarked.

Between the mermaid emoji and the reference to being “back home,” several fans wondered if Halle might be teasing a return to her breakout role as Ariel in Disney’s 2023 version of ‘The Little Mermaid.”

“The second pic giving Part Of Your World Reprise vibes 🌊🩷😍,” one fan commented.

“Our little mermaid🧜‍♀️,” a second added.

“CAN ERIC FIGHT 😩😍🌊🌊🌊,” another questioned, referencing Ariel’s onscreen love interest.

Disney has not reported any plans for a sequel, but the caption might also be a reference to Bailey returning to Italy in the shots. ‘The Little Mermaid’ was filmed primarily in Sardinia, Italy. Bailey’s upcoming Netflix rom-com, ‘You, Me & Tuscany’ was also filmed on location in Tuscany.

Halle Bailey and Regé-Jean Page star in You, Me & Tuscany (Photos: Giulia Parmigiani/Universal Pictures)

Fans may also recall that TMZ published the first photos of Bailey with her rumored new boyfriend, music producer Scott Ridgeway, sharing a kiss and holding hands on a yacht in Positano, Italy, in July.

Do you think Halle was teasing an upcoming project, or is she simply living her best mermaid life on a seaside baecation?