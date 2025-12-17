Joseline Peña-Melnyk makes history as Maryland’s first Afro-Latina Speaker of the House

Maryland’s House of Delegates has a new speaker — and she’s making history.

On Tuesday, Dec. 16, lawmakers officially voted in Joseline Peña-Melnyk, making her the first Afro-Latina and the first immigrant to serve as speaker in the state’s history, according to WTOP and WUSA9.

The 59-year-old Democrat, who hails from the Dominican Republic, represents portions of Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties.

“I really don’t have enough words to express how I feel about my colleagues trusting me with this enormous responsibility to lead,” Peña-Melnyk told reporters after the roughly 40-minute caucus meeting. “I’m an inclusive leader, and I’m going to lead with my colleagues. This House belongs to all of us.”

Peña-Melnyk steps into the role following Speaker Adrienne Jones (D–Baltimore County), who formally stepped down earlier this month. Jones made history herself in May of 2019 when she became Maryland’s first Black speaker — a role she assumed after longtime Speaker Mike Busch died unexpectedly while in office. Jones had initially entered the race before withdrawing, then later emerged as a consensus choice among Democratic lawmakers during a turbulent leadership transition.

Support quickly consolidated behind Peña-Melnyk this time around. One of four candidates seeking to replace Jones, she secured enough votes early to clinch the nomination. Within days, the remaining candidates withdrew and endorsed her bid, clearing the path for her historic ascent.

Peña-Melnyk’s rise to one of the most powerful political posts in the state has roots in her childhood. After her family immigrated to New York from the Dominican Republic when she was eight years old, an early interest in civil rights and the law took shape, according to the Baltimore Banner.

Addressing the chamber after her election, Peña-Melnyk underscored the inclusive vision she plans to bring to the role.

“I will fight for everyone,” she said. “I don’t care where you come from — especially those who feel unseen and unheard.”

Since the vote, congratulations have started pouring in from leaders across the state, including Maryland First Lady Dawn Moore, the wife of Gov. Wes Moore.

“Congratulations to Maryland’s new Speaker of the House, Joseline Peña-Melnyk — the first Afro-Latina Speaker in the state’s history,” Moore wrote in an Instagram post. “Her commitment to the people of this state is only matched by her compassion, and I look forward to continuing our partnership in the work to leave no Marylander behind.”