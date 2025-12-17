‘Love Island USA’ Season 7 winner Amaya Espinal hospitalized

Fans are sending their well-wishes to Peacock star Amaya “Papaya” Espinal, who has been recovering in a Los Angeles hospital since this past weekend, according to TMZ.

Espinal was reportedly rushed to the hospital after experiencing severe abdominal pain. While details are scant, sources tell TMZ that Espinal’s condition quickly escalated, requiring her to undergo emergency surgery.

While Amaya hasn’t posted about her condition, she has been active on social media on Tuesday (Dec. 16), “manifesting good vibes” in the caption for a sponsored ad for Taco Bell. Brand deals have become a big part of the Dominican beauty’s life since she captured the hearts of “Love Island USA” viewers with her positive energy and funny personality. On July 13, Espinal and her ‘LI USA’ boyfriend Bryan Arenales were crowned Season 7 winners, netting them a handsome $100K grand prize.

A little over a month later, on August 27, Espinal would share their breakup news in her Instagram stories: “My papayas—Bryan and I are no longer together. After leaving the villa, it became very clear that we were on two different journeys. Our visions didn’t align and relationships are suppose to be a team sport.”

While the love she found in Fiji may not have lasted, Amaya’s reality television career appears to be going strong. The New York-based personality has been filming “Love Island” spinoff series “Beyond the Villa” in Los Angeles for the past couple of weeks, but according to TMZ sources, she was not on set when she was taken to the hospital.

Get well soon, Amaya Papaya!