Pharrell, Kirk Franklin and Brandy to be honored by Black Music Collective during Grammy Week with Black Music Icon, Dr. Dre Global Impact Awards

Three of music’s biggest names are set to receive major honors during Grammys Week in 2026.

The Recording Academy announced Wednesday (Dec. 17) that Brandy, Kirk Franklin and Pharrell Williams would be honored during the Recording Academy Honors event hosted by the Black Music Collective on January 29.

Pharrell is set to receive the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award, recognizing his achievements in music, innovation, philanthropy, and global influence, while Brandy and Franklin are set to receive Black Music Icon Awards toasting to their artistry, innovation and service and how those elements have shaped the music industry and “inspired generations around the world.”

“Pharrell, Brandy and Kirk are true visionaries and masters of their craft. Each has built a legacy that transcends genre, defies convention and shapes culture. Their artistry continues to inspire generations of artists around the world. I’m thrilled to join the Black Music Collective in honoring three of music’s brightest stars in January and celebrating their immeasurable contributions to the industry,” Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said in a statement.

Previous Black Music Collective honorees include Jay-Z, Alicia Keys, Lil Wayne, Dr. Dre, Lenny Kravitz, Sylvia Rhone, Missy Elliott and Mariah Carey. The collective, whose mission is to cultivate the next generation of Black leaders in music, awarded $85,000 in scholarship grants in 2024 to Black college students and music programs at HBCUs, according to the Recording Academy.

For Pharrell, Franklin, and Brandy, the honors are a testament to their decades in music, from teen stars in the case of “The Vocal Bible” to cross-genre maestros who took gospel mainstream (Franklin). Brandy recently completed “The Boy Is Mine Tour” alongside Monica, Kelly Rowland, Mya and Muni Long. Although final grossing numbers have yet to be revealed, the tour became one of the most talked-about events of the fall as Brandy received her literal flowers and more.

The 2026 Grammy Awards will air on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026 on CBS.