The Oscars are leaving ABC and heading to YouTube in 2029

The Oscars will have a new home in 2029.

This week, as fans reel over the Film Academy’s revelation of the shortlists for the 2026 Oscar awards, the Academy announced a new multi-year deal with YouTube that will grant the online platform exclusive global rights to the Oscars. Starting in 2029, the Oscar Awards ceremony, which has been airing on ABC since 1976, will be broadcast on YouTube and will be available on the digital streaming platform until at least 2033.

“We are thrilled to enter into a multifaceted global partnership with YouTube to be the future home of the Oscars and our year-round Academy programming,” said Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Lynette Howell Taylor, in a press release shared by the Hollywood Reporter. “The Academy is an international organization, and this partnership will allow us to expand access to the work of the Academy to the largest worldwide audience possible — which will be beneficial for our Academy members and the film community.”

According to Academy leadership, the new partnership will leverage YouTube’s global reach and infuse “innovative opportunities for engagement” into the Academy’s programming, including the Governors Awards, the Oscars ceremony, red carpet, behind-the-scenes content, and more. Film fans will also get access to filmmaker interviews, film education programs and podcasts exclusively on the Oscars YouTube channel.

In addition to content on the video platform, the partnership with YouTube, which Google owns, will include digital access to select Academy Museum exhibitions and programs through the Google Arts & Culture initiative. This initiative will also help digitize components of the Academy Collection, comprising over 52 million film-related items.

“The Oscars are one of our essential cultural institutions, honoring excellence in storytelling and artistry,” Neal Mohan, YouTube’s CEO, shared. “Partnering with the Academy to bring this celebration of art and entertainment to viewers all over the world will inspire a new generation of creativity and film lovers while staying true to the Oscars’ storied legacy.”

“We will be able to celebrate cinema, inspire new generations of filmmakers, and provide access to our film history on an unprecedented global scale,” Taylor added.

Until then, the Oscars will continue to air on ABC, with the 2026 ceremony scheduled for March 15.