18 top Black holiday movies to watch right now

There’s a particular kind of magic that only a holiday movie can conjure the second it starts — the way it makes you feel held, hopeful, and a little bit more open to joy. It doesn’t matter who’s on the couch with you or if you’re watching on your own, the spell works either way: the glow of the screen, the familiar rhythm of the story, the big emotions that show up right on time. Whether it’s a solo watch, a family pile-up, or a movie night for two, holiday films have a way of putting us in the spirit — and sometimes, in our feelings — which is exactly why we return to them every year.

From beloved Black classics like “The Preacher’s Wife” to a growing wave of newer titles such as “Meet Me Next Christmas,” Black holiday films now span every mood imaginable — cozy family favorites, kids’ picks, grown-folk romances, a little seasonal suspense, and even wintery watches that don’t technically count as holiday movies but still get the job done. So when the inevitable “What do you want to watch?” question pops up, consider this list your answer, no matter the vibe.

This Christmas (2007)

Set over one emotionally charged holiday weekend, “This Christmas” follows the Whitfield family as they reunite under one roof and attempt to survive unresolved tensions, old secrets, and new realities. Anchored by performances from Regina King, Loretta Devine, Delroy Lindo, and Idris Elba, the film captures the beauty and messiness of Black family gatherings with humor, heart, and honesty.

Currently streaming on Amazon Prime

Candy Cane Lane (2023)

What begins as a lighthearted attempt to win a neighborhood Christmas decoration contest quickly turns chaotic — and quite magical. Eddie Murphy stars alongside Tracee Ellis Ross in this family-friendly holiday comedy that leans into fantasy, laughs, and the unintended consequences of taking holiday competition a little too seriously.

Currently streaming on Amazon Prime

Dashing Through the Snow (2023)

Saving Christmas takes an unexpected turn when a very reluctant dad finds himself in the middle of a mission involving Santa Claus. Led by Ludacris with Lil Rel Howery along for the ride, this fast-paced Disney+ film blends action, humor, and heart into a fun watch for all ages.

Currently streaming on Disney+

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey (2020)

Big, bold, and bursting with imagination, “Jingle Jangle” delivers a rare Black holiday fantasy complete with rival toy makers, musical numbers, and dazzling visuals. With Forest Whitaker, Keegan-Michael Key, Anika Noni Rose, and Phylicia Rashad, the film feels like a joyous reimagining of what a holiday movie can be.

Currently streaming on Netflix

Boxing Day (2021)

When a Black British writer returns to London for the holidays with his Black American girlfriend, cultural differences and unresolved relationships come hilariously to the surface. Starring Aml Ameen and Aja Naomi King, “Boxing Day” offers a romantic comedy that really highlights the global Black experience with warmth and humor.

Currently streaming on Tubi

Meet Me Next Christmas (2024)

Romance, fate, and a very specific holiday wish collide in this modern Christmas love story. Christina Milian leads the film alongside Devale Ellis and Kofi Siriboe in a heartwarming rom-com that leans into big feelings, unexpected connections, and festive moments — including memorable appearances from Pentatonix.

Currently streaming on Netflix

The Best Man Holiday (2013)

Coming together with friends and family during the wonderful (or emotional) time of year is always bound to be complicated. “The Best Man Holiday,” which reunites Taye Diggs, Nia Long, Morris Chestnut, Regina Hall, and the rest of the gang for the holidays, blends laughter and loss, proving that friendship and chosen family can be just as powerful — and painful — as romance.

Currently streaming on Peacock and Hulu

The Perfect Holiday (2007)

Holiday wish fulfillment takes center stage when a department store Santa unexpectedly becomes a romantic interest. Morris Chestnut and Gabrielle Union star in this cozy romantic comedy that mixes charm, humor, and just enough Christmas magic to keep things sweet.

Currently streaming on Starz

The Last Holiday (2006)

After receiving life-altering news, one woman decides to stop waiting and start living — immediately. Queen Latifah leads this heartfelt story of self-discovery, luxury, and love, with LL Cool J playing the swoon-worthy co-worker who helps turn a “final” holiday into something unforgettable.

Currently streaming on Hulu

Call Me Claus (2001)

More intriguing than Santa himself seems to be his succession plan. In “Call Me Claus,” Whoopi Goldberg shines as a no-nonsense TV executive who finds herself next in line to take over Christmas itself in this sharp, funny holiday fantasy.

Currently streaming on Tubi

The Preacher’s Wife (1996)

Faith, love, and divine intervention intertwine in this beloved holiday classic. The late Whitney Houston, Denzel Washington, and Courtney B. Vance famously star in this story, anchored by powerhouse music and one of the most unforgettable soundtracks of the season.

Currently streaming on Tubi

Trading Places (1983)

Stretching from Christmas through New Year’s Eve, this biting comedy explores class, greed, and privilege when two men are forced to swap lives as part of a cruel experiment. Eddie Murphy’s breakout performance helps make this holiday-adjacent film a perennial favorite.

Currently streaming on Paramount+, Peacock, and Tubi

Friday After Next (2002)

Set during the holidays but firmly rooted in grown-folks comedy territory, “Friday After Next” throws Craig and Day-Day into Christmas chaos after a robbery threatens their rent, their peace, and their patience. Ice Cube and Mike Epps deliver laughs that land best after the kids are asleep.

Currently available to rent or buy on Apple TV, Prime Video, and VUDU

Adult Swim Yule Log / The Fireplace (2022)

At first glance, it looks like nothing more than a cozy holiday fireplace. Then everything shifts. This unexpected horror film slowly reveals itself as something far darker, making it a perfect pick for viewers who prefer their holiday viewing unsettling and unpredictable. As for why this title has landed on a Black holiday movie list — without spoiling too much — we have six simple words: haunted cabin dating back to slavery. (This one is not for young children!)

Currently streaming on HBO Max

Genie (2023)

Magic arrives when it’s needed most in this wintery fantasy about a man whose life has gone off the rails. Melissa McCarthy stars alongside Paapa Essiedu in a feel-good story about second chances, joy, and unexpected companionship — without going full Christmas overload.

Currently streaming on Peacock

Cool Runnings (1993)

Inspired by a true story, this feel-good sports comedy follows Jamaica’s first Olympic bobsled team as they chase an impossible dream. Featuring Leon Robinson and Doug E. Doug, the film remains an uplifting, winter-set favorite decades later.

Currently streaming on Disney+

Snow Dogs (2002)

A sudden inheritance sends a Miami businessman to the icy terrain of Alaska, where he’s tasked with saving a struggling dog-sled team. Cuba Gooding Jr. leads this lighthearted, fish-out-of-water cold-weather adventure.

Currently streaming on Disney+

The Mountain Between Us (2017)

Survival becomes the only priority after two strangers are stranded in a remote, snow-covered wilderness following a plane crash. Starring Idris Elba and Kate Winslet, this intense, winter-set thriller blends action, resilience, and emotional connection against impossible odds.

Currently available to rent or buy on Apple TV, Prime Video, and VUDU