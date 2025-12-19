After backlash, Mount Vernon mayor extends benefits to dying cop battling kidney failure and facing termination

The Mayor of Mount Vernon, New York, is extending an olive branch to a police officer being terminated while undergoing kidney failure. In a recent interview with ABC 7 NY, Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard addressed the public’s response and provided an update on that officer’s case.

“When it comes to catastrophic illness, there are heartstrings that are pulled, and there are other things that might need to be considered,” Mayor Patterson-Howard told the news outlet. “In a brief conversation I had with Officer Williams today, he indicated a lack of PBA representation during this process. As such, I am granting a six-month extension, directing my staff to support him and urge his union to continue donating sick days to cover his time.”

Earlier this week, Officer Derek Williams publicly criticized the Mount Vernon Police Department for terminating him six months before his scheduled retirement. Williams, a 19-year police veteran, captured the hearts of social media users when he revealed he’s on dialysis for ongoing kidney failure.

“I do nine hours of dialysis, seven days a week, to maintain my health. Without that, I wouldn’t survive,” Williams told reporters, explaining how the termination would lead to the loss of health benefits.

Williams says his health began to decline in 2020 after contracting COVID-19. However, he returned to work after the department ordered him back, allegedly citing that his illness was non-work-related as the reason. However, the city claims that a decision was never reached because Williams failed to submit the necessary documentation under Section 207-C of the state legislation, which addresses wages and medical costs for police officers injured while on duty.

“We’ve gone and checked our records to make sure we didn’t lose, miss emails, or miss any paperwork submitted. The bottom line is we’re willing to meet,” Patterson-Howard said.

Despite Williams’ absence since 2023, Patterson-Howard has approved a six-month extension of Williams’ health benefits and separation date. The extension recognizes “the serious health challenges he is facing and to allow additional time to complete the retirement process,” per ABC 7 News. The Mayor’s Office has reportedly reached out to the City Council and the comptroller to guarantee that legislation is introduced to formalize the procedure. Additionally, Mayor Patterson-Howard stated that the city will continue to cover a portion of Officer Williams’ health benefits for an additional six months, ensuring he can utilize the benefits accrued from his years of service to the city.

“He said he needed six months to apply for a medical disability, and we’re going to extend it for six months so that he can maintain his medical coverage that he continues to pay into,” she added.

Williams, who previously said the Mount Vernon Police Department had “no empathy” or “compassion,” says he is considering meeting with the city officials with the proper representation. Since the release of his story, Williams’ friends have launched a GoFundMe campaign to support the officer.

Ultimately, for Patterson-Howard, her offer is rooted in extending grace. Explaining that she’s not phased by public pressure, the Mount Vernon Mayor revealed a personal connection to the situation.

“Having a mother who is currently dealing with dialysis, I understand the tough period he is going through,” she shared. “My heartfelt prayers are with him and his family as we work together through this unfortunate situation.”