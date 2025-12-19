‘I learned Lucas first before I learned myself’: Caleb McLaughlin reflects on the end of ‘Stranger Things’

10 years ago, Caleb McLaughlin stepped into the role of Lucas on “Stranger Things.” Now, as the show prepares to step into its final season, the actor that fans literally watched grow into a young man is stepping into another chapter.

During a recent appearance on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” McLauglin reflected on his journey on the Netflix series.

“[It’s] so emotional,” he said of the moment the show wrapped. “I mean, I’ve been on the show almost half my life, and it’s part of my formative years, I don’t really understand the feeling, honestly. I’m in limbo right now like, ‘Whoa! I don’t know what this feels like.’”

When McLaughlin was cast as Lucas Sinclair, a smart, skeptical kid on “Stranger Things,” he was 13 years old. Just as he was preparing to transition from middle school to high school, McLaughlin stepped into superstardom with the streaming platform’s coming-of-age story that became an instant hit. Since its premiere in 2016, fans have watched the show’s four main characters grow and evolve.

“[When] I think about it now, I felt like I learned Lucas first before I learned myself,” the now 24-year-old shared. “And now, like, his chapter is closing. I’m like, ‘Whoa, wait. Caleb has more to go.’”

Although the actor already has projects lined up, such as the 2026 animated film “Goat” starring Steph Curry and Gabrielle Union, McLaughlin says the “Stranger Things” cast, crew, and creators will always hold a special place in his heart.

“It’s family for life. Everyone’s so talented. I love them so much. They’re my siblings for life,” he shared. “It doesn’t feel like work. It doesn’t. Like, [of course] you’re proud like, “Oh, I did this,” but it’s just more like…It feels like high school, like middle school, college. I just did it.”

Describing the Stranger Things season 5 finale as “zenith,” a term which refers to something being at its “most powerful point,” McLaughlin is ultimately happy with the way the series ended.

“I’m happy with the experience because of the story. Like, I auditioned for the role. It’s not about me. It’s not about, ‘Oh, what do I want Lucas to do.’ It’s the Duffers who created this amazing story that a lot of people could relate to, and I’m happy with the story and how it ended,” he concluded.

You can watch Volume 2 of Season 5 of “Stranger Things” on Netflix starting Dec. 25.