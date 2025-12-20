Is new Kendrick Lamar music coming in 2026? Fans certainly believe it will happen

When Kendrick Lamar casually told rising Compton rapper Chef Boy, “We got one coming, it’s nothing. Say less,” fans immediately went into overdrive. The exchange, caught on Twitter by Kurrco during Top Dawg Entertainment’s 12th annual Christmas event, has ignited a frenzy of theories about what Lamar might have in store for 2026.

The Christmas party wasn’t just about holiday cheer. Lamar and SZA surprised attendees with a rendition of “30 For 30,” and while the performance thrilled fans, it was the side conversation with Chef Boy that got social media buzzing. While Lamar’s words were cryptic at best, the hope of new Kendrick music, whether a full album, a solo project, or a feature, was enough to send fans speculating.

Of course, speculation is nothing new for the Compton lyricist. Since DAMN. waited five years for its follow-up, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, fans have grown accustomed to stretching the smallest hints into full-blown release rumors. Even Lamar’s casual appearances, like a recent USC basketball game outing, tend to inspire viral theories.

For Chef Boy, a rising star in the GNX collective, this moment is a huge spotlight. Known for his breakout track “Gang Gang,” which features Kendrick affiliate Hitta J3, YS, Rosecrans HopOut, and PHOPHO8IGHT, the up-and-coming rapper now has Kendrick’s nod, potentially setting the stage for a bigger 2026. Whether this collaboration is just a single or something bigger, it’s likely to introduce many new listeners to Chef Boy’s music.

Still, fans should temper their excitement. Lamar’s history of long gaps between projects and cryptic statements means the only certainty is uncertainty. But with 2026 nearly a blank slate and Kendrick fresh off tour, the possibilities are endless.

If nothing else, the TDE Christmas event proved one thing: whenever Kendrick Lamar speaks—even casually—the internet listens. And in 2026, the world may finally get to hear what the Compton icon has been cooking.

Whether it’s a single, a feature, or a full album, one thing is clear: 2026 could be the year Kendrick Lamar reminds everyone why Compton’s voice still reigns supreme.