Ray J has restraining order extended following November arrest, faces 6 misdemeanor charges: ‘I’m missing my kids’

The fallout from an explosive pre-Thanksgiving Day arrest continues for Ray J.

A California judge placed the singer and reality television personality on a no-contact restraining order after his arrest last month for allegedly pointing a gun at his estranged wife, Princess Love, during a livestream. He was later released on $50,000 bail and denied aiming a weapon at Princess, but admitted he was afraid when she and her family members came to retrieve their two children from the house.

Now that the restraining order has been extended, Ray J is unable to see his children for Christmas.

In a video shared by The Shade Room and other outlets, Ray J expressed his displeasure with the decision, telling a reporter that he didn’t want to discuss the case.

“Man, I don’t even want to talk about it,” Ray J told reporters. “I’m missing my kids. I’m missing Christmas, my son’s birthday.”

Although Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman declined to file criminal charges against the 44-year-old singer, LA County City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto filed six misdemeanor charges against him, ranging from brandishing a firearm, use of force, to child endangerment.

Ray J and Princess Love have two children: a daughter, Melody, 7, and a son, Epik, 5. Epik turns six over the Christmas holidays.

After the controversial livestream, Princess uploaded a video to social media urging her estranged husband to get help.

“Check yourself into rehab, because you’re more than drunk,” she said. “You’re not about to sit here and make me look crazy when I am the best mother since the day my kids been born. Everything I do, I do for my kids, including being around you when I don’t want to or have to.”

The couple has attempted to divorce each other on numerous occasions. After getting married in 2016, Princess Love filed for divorce in 2020, citing “irreconcilable differences.” The pair got back together, only for Ray J to file for divorce later that year and again in 2021. Last year, Princess filed for divorce.