Anok Yai reveals she underwent surgery after being diagnosed with congenital defect

Supermodel Anok Yai opened up this weekend on social media, revealing that she has been quietly battling a serious health condition after being diagnosed with a congenital defect that was “overworking my heart and slowly destroying my lungs,” she shared in an emotional Instagram post Friday.

The 28-year-old model said the condition had been “asymptomatic for the majority of my life,” but over the past year, she began experiencing symptoms that quickly worsened. What began as a lingering cough progressed to chest pains, bouts of coughing up blood, and, at times, difficulty breathing. “I chose to work through this while trying to find the right doctor and the right time,” Yai wrote, “I quickly realized there was never going to be a ‘right time — my health would continue to worsen.”

Yai, who has emerged as one of the fashion industry’s most visible faces and was recently named Model of the Year at the 2025 Fashion Awards, said she initially tried to push through the health issues while continuing her work. “I’ve always thought I could outwork or outrun anything but the universe has a way of slowing you down and waking you up,” she wrote on Instagram, alongside images and clips from her hospital stay.

On Thursday, the model underwent a successful robotic lung surgery performed by Dr. Robert Cerfolio and his team. Robotic thoracic surgery — a minimally invasive procedure — is often used to remove diseased lung tissue and treat complex pulmonary conditions. “Thanks to [Dr. Cerfolio] and his gracious and talented team who I am forever indebted to for giving me more time,” she wrote.

Yai also expressed gratitude to the medical professionals who helped identify her condition, including Dr. Harmik Soukiasian and the staff at Beverly Hills Concierge Health, as well as the doctors and nurses at NYU Langone. She thanked her family and friends for their support, writing that they were “the first thing I saw when I woke up.”

“For now I’m healing… but I’ll be back,” she concluded, signing the post with a heart and a message of resilience.

Friends and colleagues of the supermodel shared their support in the comments below her post.

“Spending you love . light and healing .,, may God cover and protect you ❤️❤️‍🩹❤️🙏🏾,” Naomi Campbell wrote.

“Wishing you a speedy recovery angel ❤️,” Edward Enningful added.

Snoh Aalegra, Winnie Harlow, Daniel Caesar, and La La Anthony were also among her well-wishers.

Yai’s disclosure highlights the challenges of diagnosing congenital conditions that can remain hidden for years before becoming symptomatic, and the importance of attentive medical care when unusual symptoms appear.