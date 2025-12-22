 Big Sean steps into creative director role with NBA’s Detroit Pistons

Big Sean is a rapper, entrepreneur, and now a creative director. This week, the NBA’s Detroit Pistons announced Big Sean as the franchise’s new Creative Director of Global Experience, designed to deepen “the organization’s commitment to creativity, cultural connection and global fan growth.”

“It’s been an honor to serve the Pistons community, and stepping into this expanded role as Creative Director of Global Experience allows me to do it on an even bigger scale,” the rapper said in a press release. “Detroit has always been rich with talent and culture, and my mission is to keep opening doors and hiring our city’s creatives to shine alongside one of the most iconic franchises in sports.”

Beyond contributing to the NBA team’s product and design, Big Sean will also play a key role in strengthening the Pistons’ community engagement. That effort includes the newly launched Creatives Across Continents, described as “a first-of-its-kind global creative initiative that invites designers, artists, and cultural tastemakers worldwide to produce original work inspired by Detroit Basketball.”

Scheduled to launch in 2026, select participants will be tasked with amplifying Detroit’s creative legacy. Creators will receive prompts directly from Big Sean and collaborate on a retail collection set to debut later that year.

“Big Sean’s influence reaches far beyond music — he’s a global creative visionary who already brings Detroit wherever he goes,” Alicia Jeffreys, EVP, Chief Marketing Officer for the Detroit Pistons, added. “As Creative Director of Global Experience, he brings authenticity, reach, and imagination to the Pistons brand. ‘Creatives Across Continents’ is the next step in introducing Detroit Basketball to the world, and we couldn’t imagine a better partner to lead that vision.”

The Detroit native and the Pistons are expected to reveal more details about their collaboration in the new year, including plans tied to NBA All-Star Weekend, 313 Day, fan engagement, retail, and global creator opportunities.