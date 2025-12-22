‘A challenging 4 months’: Billy Porter shares health update after being hospitalized with sepsis

While in the middle of promotion for his “Christmas Karma” movie, Billy Porter gave fans an update about a far more pressing matter: his health.

The 56-year-old Tony Award winner shared in an Instagram video that he’d been “very ill” and hospitalized at one point with a “serious” case of sepsis.

“I’m here, first and foremost, to say happy holidays, Merry Christmas, Happy Kwanzaa, Happy Hanukkah, and everything in between,” he began in the video. “Some of you may or may not know that I was in the hospital very ill this fall with urosepsis.”

He continued, “It was not easy. It’s been a very, very challenging four months. And I want everybody to know that I am on the road to a full recovery. I’m not there yet but I’m on the road to that. And I wanted to thank everybody for your prayers and your love and sending me all the vibes. I felt every single one of them.”

According to Healthline, urosepsis is a type of sepsis that begins as bacteria in the urinary tract and spreads to the bloodstream, primarily due to an untreated urinary tract infection (UTI). If untreated, it can lead to a medical emergency, including septic shock. Treatment includes intravenous fluids, medication, antibiotics and other supported medical care.

Porter captioned the post by saying, “She’s ALIVE!!! Proof of life, PTL!!! Thank you all all thought, prayers and healing energy!”

Earlier this year, Porter revealed his initial sepsis diagnosis while starring as the emcee in “Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club.” The issue lingered and Porter was forced to withdraw from the show, ending its Broadway run.

“His doctors are confident that he will make a full recovery but have advised him to maintain a restful schedule these next couple of weeks,” a press release about the show’s demise read.

Adam Speers, producer for ATG Productions, said of Porter, “Billy was an extraordinary emcee, bringing his signature passion and remarkable talent. We wish Billy a speedy recovery and I look forward to working with him again in the very near future.”

With the “Pose” star no longer on the mend, he’s all systems go in promoting his Prime Video film “Christmas Karma,” a Bollywood interpretation of Charles Dickens’ classic “A Christmas Carol.”