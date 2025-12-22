‘Big Brother’ star Mickey Lee hospitalized in critical condition after a series of cardiac arrests

Mickey Lee, one of the stars of the latest season of “Big Brother,” is currently in the intensive care unit of an Atlanta hospital in “critical, but stable” condition after a series of cardiac arrests due to complications from the flu.

A loved one shared the news on her Instagram page on Monday (Dec. 22) with a link to a GoFundMe fundraiser to assist her in her road to recovery.

“Today, we’re coming together with heavy hearts to ask for your support,” the post reads. “Mickey recently suffered a series of cardiac arrests following complications from the flu and is now in the ICU in critical but stable condition. She has been surrounded by medical professionals and loved ones, but the road ahead will be long and challenging.”

The GoFundMe would cover items that insurance would not, such as ICU and specialist care, rehabilitation and recovery support, family travel, lodging, and related costs. As word spread of Lee’s condition, donations blew past the original $13,000 goal and now the new goal is $22,000. More than $14,000 has been donated as of Monday evening.

“Mickey has touched so many lives through her courage, bold personality, and unforgettable presence on ‘Big Brother,'” Lee’s family wrote on the GoFundMe page. “Let’s show her the same love and support now when she needs it most.”

Lee quickly emerged as a fan favorite during her time on “Big Brother,” winning the HoH Interrogation Power in Week 2 and ultimately becoming Head of Household. Her time as the most powerful player in the “Big Brother” house had its fair share of controversy as she and another contestant decided to double-cross one of their closest allies. Ultimately, Lee was eliminated after 59 days and finished in 10th place.

Several of her castmates, as well as show alum, commented on the Instagram post offering well wishes and prayers.