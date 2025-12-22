Tyla and Travis Scott dating rumors reignite after collaborating on new song together

Are Tyla and Travis Scott a little more than collaborators? Some fans — and at least one source — seem to think so.

A source recently told Complex that after years of speculation and multiple collaborations — including a new music video that shows the pair on what looks like a date — the 23-year-old singer and the 34-year-old rapper are dating or heading in that direction.

“Travis and Tyla shared an immediate connection when they first met, and their relationship has only continued to grow stronger over the past year,” the source claims.

Speculation about their status — which has been renewed after collaborating on and starring alongside each other in Vybz Kartel’s new music video for the song “PBT (Pretty Brown Thing)” where the two meet at a hotel in scenes that unfold like a date — first began in November 2023, when Tyla and Scott were spotted together at the GQ Men of the Year party in Los Angeles, shortly after collaborating on the remix to her breakout hit, “Water.”

Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for GQ

A few months later, Tyla appeared to shut down the romance rumors during an interview with Complex, suggesting folks were making something out of nothing.

“I was at the GQ event, and Travis was one of the Men of The Year so we were celebrating,” she said at the time. “They played the remix, and we were vibing. He’s such a cool person. I didn’t know what to expect before I met him — I was kind of nervous. He’s so chill, so funny, so cool.”

This is far from the first time Tyla has been linked to a high-profile romance. Last year, amid ongoing rumors about Scott, she was also rumored to be dating Chris Brown, rapper Geo, and at least one other artist after being spotted holding hands — all claims she has denied.

The singer has consistently kept her love life private, often saying she doesn’t have time for dating. During an appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” earlier this year, when asked to describe her love life in three words, Tyla kept it simple:

“My Love Life.”