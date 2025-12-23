2025 was the year Black women were loved out loud.

And yes—we mean that with our full chest. Was the year itself a dumpster fire? Without question. Political turmoil. Layoffs. Economic anxiety. A timeline littered with chaos and celebrity breakups that made doomscrolling feel like a contact sport. But if you zoomed out—if you really paid attention—another story was unfolding alongside the mess. Across industries, platforms, red carpets, and even reality TV, Black women were being loved loudly, publicly, and without apology.

It started early. Winnie Harlow kicked off 2025 by getting engaged to Kyle Kuzma, who whisked her away to a tropical island and proposed in a moment that felt ripped from a glossy romance film. Megan Thee Stallion stepped out with Klay Thompson on sweet, goofy, unmistakably mutual young-love energy. Sheryl Lee Ralph renewed her vows during a gorgeously elegant ceremony. Rihanna welcomed a baby girl with a visibly gushing, proudly doting A$AP Rocky. Chilli stayed all smiles alongside boyfriend Matthew Lawrence as they prepared to embark on hosting a reality dating series together—grown, grounded, and glowing.

By fall, headlines were reading “All the Black It Girls Are In Love.”

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Porsha Williams expanded the conversation entirely, debuting her first public queer relationship and reminding everyone that Black women’s love stories are expansive, fluid, and ever-evolving. The year also came full circle for Venus Williams—beginning with news of her engagement and closing with her marriage to Italian film producer Andrea Preti. Prince Harry popped up on Meghan Markle’s Netflix holiday special just long enough to share a kiss. Even reality TV—historically a hostile environment for Black women’s romantic dignity—gave us seasons that ended with women walking away coupled, chosen, and smiling (even if a few of those romances later fizzled… you know how it goes).

This year simply hit differently.

For centuries, Black women have been framed as undesirable, unlovable, or perpetually unlucky in love. To watch that narrative get disrupted again and again—through rings, baecations, new boos, and partners proud to show up—felt radical. And because there was so much of it, we’re rounding up the moments that defined the year Black women were cherished, and finally seen in real time.

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good attend the Special Screening of “Magazine Dreams” at The London Hotel on March 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Who put a ring on it?

In addition to Winnie Harlow’s headline-making engagement, wedding bells rang steadily all year long. R&B star and actress Coco Jones entered her fiancée era. Venus Williams—whose engagement news kicked off the year—closed it by officially marrying Italian film producer Andrea Preti. Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors tied the knot after a whirlwind coupling. Zendaya and Tom Holland also confirmed their engagement—much to the delight of fans of her style. Ryan Destiny and Keith Powers made it official. Serayah and Joey Bada$$ welcomed a child together and announced their engagement this summer. Monaleo and Stunna 4 Vegas leaned all the way in with a pink-themed wedding streamed live that felt joyful, maximalist, and unapologetically them

Teyana Taylor and Aaron Pierre attend the “One Battle After Another” London Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on September 16, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

New boos, no stress

New love didn’t always come with mayhem this year—and that alone felt noteworthy. Cardi B stepping out with Stefon Diggs all year has been bold, visible, and fun. Even amid controversy, they managed to blossom publicly as a couple, heads held high. Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson brought gleeful, mutual sweet, goofy chemistry that didn’t need explaining. Teyana Taylor going official with Aaron Pierre set the internet ablaze. Angel Reese has been heart-eyeing it up courtside for Wendell Carter Jr., as A’ja Wilson has been doing the same for Bam Adebayo. And after enduring a few very public heartbreaks by multiple men—including the father of her child—Porsha Williams revealed she has found something new and is dating Patrice “Sway” McKinney, expanding the conversation around Black women’s love stories once again.

Ollie Sutherland and AD Smith attend Netflix Summer Break at Santa Monica Pier on July 17, 2025 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Netflix)

Reality TV’s real love

Against all odds, even reality TV surprised us. Black women left their shows partnered, smiling, and intact. “Love Island USA” season six stars Serena and Kordell continued turning heads with their couple style and major moves together. Summer also introduced a whole new crop of Islanders to swoon over, including Nicolandria (Nick and Olandria), who have only ascended since leaving the villa—front row at major fashion shows and gracing magazine covers together. Their fellow Islanders, Chelley and Ace, didn’t last long outside the villa, but their arc was sincere while it lasted.

And then there was “Love Is Blind” meets “Perfect Match”: AD Smith and Ollie Sutherland—who didn’t even originate on the same franchise—found each other, fell in love, announced they are expecting their first child together, and tied the knot all with a palpable sense of joy and softness.

Sheryl Lee Ralph and Vincent J. Hughes attend the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images)

The soft life

Some of the loudest love stories weren’t new—they were sustained. Simone Biles continued glowing in married life. Ciara Wilson leaned fully into partnership and motherhood, even defending her “cornball”, family-man husband with pride. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky remained united as they grew their family. Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson Jackson celebrated 45 years together. Sheryl Lee Ralph renewed her vows with husband Vincent Hughes during an epic summer soiree. Rapper Eve reflected on building a peaceful life abroad in France with her husband.

Married or partnered, newly chosen or deeply rooted, Black women weren’t chasing love in 2025—they were standing in it.