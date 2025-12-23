Another present: Mariah Carey awarded $92,000 in ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ legal victory

Days after securing her 100th career week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts, Mariah Carey is toasting to another victory.

A judge has ruled in favor of the “All I Want For Christmas Is You” singer, dismissing a lawsuit claiming that she copied another song for what is not the definitive song of the holiday season.

In court documents obtained by Complex, Carey was awarded $92,303.20 in sanctions against lawsuit filers Andy Stone and Troy Powers. The judge argued that Stone and Powers’ lawsuit lacked merit and concluded it could be considered a baseless lawsuit. Others involved in the case on Carey’s side were awarded $20,000.

Stone and Powers sued Carey in 2023 over “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” alleging that Carey’s song and their 1989 song of the same name shared numerous similarities. Stone and Powers claimed in the suit that their song began receiving radio airplay in 1993, one year before Carey released “All I Want For Christmas.”

The 2023 suit was similar to a 2022 suit that the two posed against Carey, but it was also dismissed.

“All I Want For Christmas Is You” continues its now annual December dominance on the charts. The song extended its record number of weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 to 21 this week as Christmas rapidly approaches. The song, which has spent a cumulative 78 weeks on the Hot 100, recently surpassed Dua Lipa’s “Levitating” as the longest-charting song ever by a female artist.

Last week, Carey took part in a holiday special titled “Mariah Carey’s Merriest Christmas” on Hallmark, featuring a duet with Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds. The show aired ahead of her latest holiday movie, “A Christmas Melody,” which she starred in and directed.

The film also stars Lacey Chabert, Brennan Elliott and Fina Strazza, who appeared during Carey’s holiday special to share their “holiday memories and experiences from working with Mariah on-set during production of the movie.”