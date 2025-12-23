Megan Thee Stallion is using her platform—and partnerships—to give back this holiday season

’Tis the season for giving back, and Megan Thee Stallion is leaning all the way in. This holiday season, the “Lover Girl” rapper has expanded her ongoing partnership with Fanatics Sportsbook to include her nonprofit, The Pete and Thomas Foundation.

“It’s special to work with a brand that shares your passion for giving back and cares about the community,” Megan Thee Stallion told The Source.

Through this partnership, the Fanatics Foundation will be donating winter apparel to the rapper’s non-profit, which honors her late parents. Since launching in 2022, the organization has focused on supporting women, children, senior citizens, and underserved communities through education, housing, and health and wellness initiatives. Earlier this year, the foundation’s star-studded gala raised over $1.2 million with the support of celebrities such as Muni Long, Taraji P. Henson, and Klay Thompson.

“I’m proud that the Fanatics Foundation came through and donated winter apparel as part of our community outreach,” she continued. “Many of us take basic items like warm, comfortable clothing for granted, but vulnerable communities are struggling to stay protected during this time of year. This donation from Fanatics comes at the right time, allowing our foundation to support families and individuals in need and help them withstand the winter weather.”

In addition to her partnership with Fanatics, Megan Thee Stallion told Essence magazine that it’s been a “big” season for the Pete and Thomas Foundation. The Houston native worked to provide gifts and snacks to 1,450 senior citizens in her hometown and surprised 65 families by paying off their layaway balances.

“I’m so proud to be in a position to give back to my community,” she told the outlet.

“My goal is for the foundation to continue expanding its impact in communities worldwide,” she added to the Source. “For me, it’s all about impact — we want to use our resources to uplift as many people as possible, put smiles on their faces and make the world a better place. February 2026 will mark the 4th anniversary of the Pete and Thomas Foundation’s launch, so I’m really excited to celebrate how much the organization has grown.”