Ciara donates $500,000 to Atlanta Community Food Bank to fight hunger

Ciara is giving back to her hometown in a major way, donating $500,000 to help fight food insecurity in Atlanta.

The entertainer and philanthropist announced the donation Tuesday morning alongside Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens at Saint Peter Missionary Baptist Church, according to Atlanta News First reports. The funds will primarily support the Atlanta Community Food Bank, with additional funding going to Southwest Atlanta Cares.

The donation was made through Ciara’s family foundation, Why Not You Foundation, and comes at a critical time as families across the city continue to face rising food insecurity, particularly during the holiday season.

Mayor Dickens emphasized that sustaining food banks requires more than goodwill, noting that the half-million-dollar contribution will have an immediate and tangible impact.

“This donation means more meals and dinner and food for people who otherwise wouldn’t be able to eat,” Dickens said. “It means families get a little bit of breathing room during this time of year.”

Ciara, an Atlanta native, said the issue is deeply personal. She pointed to the fact that one in six children goes to bed hungry and said that reality must change.

“Our hope is that the gift of nourishment and security will empower more youth and families across Atlanta to reach for their dreams and lead each day with the ‘why not you’ attitude,” Ciara said.

According to Kyle Wade, CEO of the Atlanta Community Food Bank, the donation will help provide more than one million meals throughout the community. Wade said the timing could not be more critical, especially as families navigate increased financial pressures during the holidays.

The contribution marks Ciara’s continued commitment to supporting Atlanta and addressing hunger through long-term community investment.