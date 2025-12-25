Amanda Seales says she lost writing job because of Erykah Badu

Amanda Seales said that Erykah Badu got her fired from a TV job over a remark she made about the “On and On” singer that was interpreted as an insult.

Yesterday on a YouTube livestream, Seales responded to a comment that she and Badu should share the stage sometime, which led her to explain that she and Badu do not have a great relationship.

According to Seales, she and Badu have crossed paths several times, and the singer was “not cool” to her. But they really clashed when Seales worked on a show where her boss was Badu’s boyfriend at the time, likely “The Boondocks” writer Carl Jones. One time, the head writer was speaking to Seales about how Badu’s agents “had a difficult time understanding her.” Seales’ response that followed apparently offended him.

“I said, ‘Well she crazy,'” and he was like, ‘What’s that supposed to mean?'” she explained. She replied to him, “These agents don’t understand crazy, they don’t understand that we’re not your regular-degular. So why would they understand her?”

Her boss took the comment as disrespectful, per Seales, and he told Badu about it. Then, Badu reached out to Seales to put her on notice.

“And out the blue, I got a text from [Badu] saying, ‘Oh, I didn’t know you were a comedy writer,'” Seales said. “I was like, ‘Surprise!'”

Seales said the first time she met Badu was also a terse situation. She was talking to rapper Jay Electronica on Twitter, who is also a former beau of Badu. The vocalist did not seem to like that.

“And she DM’d me and was like, ‘You know Jay Electronica’s my man.’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah?'” Seales said, adding that Badu “never had anything to worry about,” since stealing other people’s men is “not my vibe.”

Ultimately, Seales didn’t blame the whole firing on Badu, saying that the showrunner was also a “pr*ck.”