Jasmine Crockett says Kamala Harris encouraged her Senate run while urging her to stay safe

Rep. Jasmine Crockett says encouragement from former Vice President Kamala Harris has helped affirm her decision to run for the U.S. Senate, even as safety concerns loom large around her campaign.

While appearing on the ‘Native Land Pod’ with host Angela Rye, Crockett revealed that she’s spoken directly with Harris about her plans to seek the Texas Senate seat. According to Crockett, Harris framed the decision as one rooted in service, while also stressing the importance of personal security.

“I can tell you that the vice president in a very similar vein is like, ‘The country needs you,’” Crockett said, adding that Harris emphasized making sure she remains as safe as possible throughout the process.

Crockett shared that Harris’ concerns echoed conversations she’s had with current members of the U.S. Senate, including one unnamed senator who told her they believed she could win — but warned her not to put herself in unnecessary danger.

“My biggest concern is your safety,” Crockett recalled the senator saying. “I don’t want you to become a sacrificial lamb.”

The congresswoman confirmed that those warnings are being taken seriously. She told listeners that she is in the process of being fitted for a bulletproof vest and said she would not continue her Senate run without proper protection in place.

“It is a sad reality,” Crockett said, while reflecting on the threats she has faced since entering national politics. She also pointed to the courage of those who came before her, acknowledging that safety risks have long been part of the cost of public service for Black leaders in particular.

Crockett officially announced her Senate campaign earlier this month. While the move has been met with enthusiasm from supporters, it has also sparked skepticism — including anonymous Democratic voices who have questioned her general election chances in Texas.

“It’s hard to define what too soon looks like when you’re talking to someone like me,” Crockett told Rye in response to being asked about critics who believe her big for Senate might be premature. “For some people, the time would never arrive, especially as a Black woman in this country. I mean, we know that, yes, Texas has never done it. We know that it’s only been done a handful of times… We know that only the second Black woman to swear into the US Senate was our beloved Vice President Kamala Harris.”

Safety concerns aren’t new for Crockett. In June, she openly discussed receiving death threats and how the hostile political climate has reshaped her daily life. She previously noted that even during her years working in criminal defense, she never experienced the level of fear she now faces as an elected official.

Despite the risks, Crockett says she remains committed to the work and encouraged by leaders like Harris who see her candidacy as necessary for the country, even in a moment defined by uncertainty and danger.