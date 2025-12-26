Mendeecees Harris confirms split with Yandy Smith, reveals they never legally married

Reality TV fans are buzzing today after ‘Love & Hip Hop’ vet Mendeecees Harris publicly confirmed that his long-term relationship with Yandy Smith-Harris is officially over. He also revealed that, despite years of public perception, the pair were never legally married.

In a clip circulating on Instagram and shared during a Christmas Eve radio interview with Streetz 94.5, Mendeecees was candid about the status of their relationship, telling hosts that he and Yandy have been separated for more than a year. He went on to clear up lingering rumors about their marriage status, saying, “We not together. We was never legally married, so [we’re not getting divorced].”

That revelation might come as a shock to many fans who vividly remember the couple’s elaborate televised wedding special on ‘Love & Hip Hop,’ where they exchanged vows in front of viewers. But according to Mendeecees, the ceremony never translated into a legally binding marriage.

“It was Yandy’s idea… because, in the beginning, I was going through legal battles with courts and fines, and she said, ‘Let’s not sign the papers,” Mendeecees explained. “And I was like, ‘Alright, cool.’ And then it kind of just stayed that way.”

While some assumed the couple put paperwork behind their on-screen “I do’s,” Mendeecees explained that they never signed the legal documents — a decision that stemmed from earlier legal challenges and simply remained unchanged over time.

“We had two ceremonies,” he said, “and we still didn’t sign.” Despite the unconventional way things unfolded, Mendeecees acknowledged the depth of their connection, praising Yandy for the role she played in his personal growth over their nearly two decades together.

“I’ve known Yandy for like 20 years… 20 years, that person helped change you to who you are today,” he explained. “I’ve matured in so many ways messing with Yandy. I wouldn’t be the man I am today if it wasn’t for her.”

“She made me look at family different,” he continued. “She just made me look at life different. If I was to show you how closed off I was, you know, I wouldn’t be even sitting here having this conversation. It’s just unfortunate that after time we just couldn’t get on the same page.”

The pair (who share two children and have blended families from other relationships) became fixtures on the ‘Love & Hip Hop franchise,’ with their love story and ups and downs anchoring multiple seasons. Their dynamics, from long separations to emotional reunions, made them one of the show’s most talked-about couples.

For fans watching, Mendeecees’ new description of their relationship status rewrites part of what many assumed about one of reality TV’s most enduring unions, and confirms that, off-camera, the couple has already moved on.

The pair continued to demonstrate how they coparent gracefully in a reel Yandy posted on her page Christmas Day featuring Harris and their son Amir.

Yandy has not yet publicly commented on Mendeecees’ remarks.